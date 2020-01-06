GRAND HAVEN — Shelby's wrestling team finished in 16th place Saturday at the Grand Haven Invitational, scoring 22.5 team points against a competitive field. The host Buccaneers won the meet with 210.5 points.

The Tigers had three wrestlers place. Laz Madrigal led the team with a seventh-place finish at 145 pounds. Madrigal went 3-2 on the day, scoring a pin in his victory in the seventh-place match, as well as technical fall and a major decision.

Randall Parker took eighth place at 215, winning one match on the day. Parker injury defaulted in the seventh-place match. Lorenzo Rodriguez was also eighth, at 130, picking up a pair of wins. His first-round victory came in overtime, and he also scored a decision victory to clinch his placement.