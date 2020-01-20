HOPKINS — Shelby finished in eighth place of 11 schools Saturday at the Hopkins Invitational, scoring 141 team points. Fremont won the meet with 361.5 points.
Jakob Whitlow topped Tigers' finishers, coming in second place at 189. Whitlow won four matches at the tournament, all by pins within the first 40 seconds of the match.
Lorenzo Rodriguez, at 130, and Laz Madrigal, at 145, each earned third place. Madrigal went 4-1 on the day, with three wins by pin, and Rodriguez was 3-2.
Randall Parker rounded out Shelby's top-four placers, coming in fourth place at 215 with a 3-2 record, all his wins coming by first-period pins.