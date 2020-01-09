WHITEHALL — Shelby would've liked to see better results Wednesday at the Whitehall Quad, where the Tigers dropped an 83-0 decision to Whitehall and a 63-18 match to Lakeview. However, with the youth that's so prevalent on this Shelby roster, the scores aren't as important to coach Dustin Dean as seeing improvements, and to that end it was a decent night.

"I think we had a couple of kids, a couple of freshmen, that went out and didn't wrestle scared," Dean said. "That's what I was really looking for, was respecting Whitehall, but not being scared of them. I had a couple of kids that were young that did go out and (do that)."

