The OHJ’s Andy Roberts contributed to this report.

BENZONIA — Hart’s boys and girls cross country teams won their third consecutive regional championships Saturday morning at the MHSAA Division 3 cross country regional hosted by Benzie Central and Bear Lake.

For the Pirates’ girls, it was their fourth consecutive regional championship, and they continued to look dominant Saturday, outscoring runner-up Benzie Central 19-50. Led by Audrey Enns, who won the race in a time of 18:26.7, the Pirates took the top four spots, and they had six girls inside the top 15. Savannah Ackley placed second (18:40.9), Lynae Ackley was third (18:45.4), Brenna Aerts took fourth (18:54.4), MacKenzie Stitt placed ninth (19:49.0) and Lauren VanderLaan was 14th (19:55.95). Layla Creed was just outside the top 15, taking 18th (20:12.9).

Of those times, Savannah and Lynae Ackley’s times were both season bests, and Aerts, VanderLaan and Creed all ran personal bests.

Hart — ranked No. 1 in the state by the state’s coaches — are the two-time defending state champions.

“The first four girls were within 28 seconds of each other at the finish,” Hart coach Terry Tatro said. “They have showed that being patient at the beginning of the race and running within their limits is paying huge dividends.”

The Pirates’ boys edged Benzie Central by seven points, 53-60, for their regional title. They were led by Alex Enns, who was the runner-up with a time of 15:58.3. Each of the seven Hart boys finished 19th or better, all of them ran their season best times, and four runners earned individual regional medals — along with Enns, medalists were Clayton Ackley, eighth (16:47.96); Hunter Tubbs, 12th (17:01.7); and Spencer VanderZwaag, 15th (17:11.1). Seth Ackley just missed a medal and closed out the scoring with a time of 17:12.1, in 16th place. Wyatt Dean was 19th (17:27.3).

Clayton Ackley, VanderZwaag, Seth Ackley and Dean’s times were all personal bests, while the other three Pirates each posted season bests. And as with the girls, effective pack running was a huge factor.

“The number two through seven runners had a 40-second spread, which put seven runners inside Benzie’s fourth runner, sealing the victory for Hart,” Tatro said.

The Shelby girls team finished in seventh place. Alice Josephson topped the Tigers’ finishers, placing 28th in a time of 21:08.1. Briseida Brito placed 38th for Shelby, in a time of 21:32.1. Maya Cornaby was 50th in a time of 22:20.8. Rounding out the scoring were Lindsey Trantham in 59th (23:02.5) and Claire Peterson in 68th (23:37.9).

The Tigers’ boys placed 11th. Ethan Sill led the way, coming in 50th place with a time of 18:58.9. Other scorers were Isaac Scouten in 54th place (19:00.6), Oliver Squire in 61st (19:22.9), Tommy Harvell in 69th (19:47.9) and Blake Eitniear in 97th (29:55.6).

Hesperia’s boys team placed 12th, paced by Chris Stapel. The senior took 32nd place with a time of 18:01.7. Gabriel Brasser was the next Panther to finish, coming in 62nd place (19:31.8). Other scoring Panthers were Evan Bowkamp in 78th (20:10.7), Phillipp Tillmanns in 79th (20:11.5) and Jake Smith (89th, 21:32.98).

The Hesperia girls runners could not score as a team. Becci Castillo was the top Hesperia girl, placing 39th in a time of 21:33.9. Sydney Hasted placed 64th (23:22.3), Taylor Stapel took 69th (23:39.7) and Kaylyn Hasty was 84th (25:52.2).