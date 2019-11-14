MOUNT PLEASANT — Pentwater’s volleyball team fought Fowler at an MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinal match Tuesday at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart until the bitter end, but it did end up being bitter, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19.

In each of the games, Fowler jumped out quickly, and Pentwater was unable to find much comfort in its play.

“They just picked apart our passers, and they found our weak spots really early and just attacked them,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “We just weren’t willing to move our feet. We weren’t willing to step up and make a good pass. They just smoked us with serve receive.

“In the same breath, we would have moments of good volleyball, but then we let so many balls hit the floor defensively. We were just back on our heels.”

Newberg said the moments of runs just weren’t enough in the regional setting.

The Eagles set the tone quickly, jumping out to a 21-5 lead in the first game. It was a mix of dominant play by Fowler’s Sarah Veale at the net. With Mia Riley at the serving line, she served down the line for a handful aces early.

Pentwater began to rally behind some mistakes by Fowler, and the Falcons seemed to settle in, too. The Falcons went on an 8-0 run. The rally gave Fowler a 22-14 lead, but the Eagles closed it out.

Pentwater again found itself trailing in the second game, and Fowler built a quick lead. Instead of letting the Falcons to get back into the match with a strong rally, Fowler stretched the lead out as the second game moved along.

Pentwater was in an early hole in the third game. Fowler got off to a 6-1 lead before the Falcons closed to within a point, 9-8. Fowler pushed ahead by as many as five points. Three back-to-back-back kills pushed Pentwater back to within one, 18-17.

“They ran a faster offense, but it was really they served very well tonight,” Newberg said. “We could not get our offense rolling.”

The Falcons graduate Makaylah Cornelisse, Terra Cluchey, Mackenzie Breitner and Mika Hugo from a roster of just nine dressed for the contest. The losses will be significant not just from the numbers but experience and key roles each played this season and in seasons past.

“I know that’s the most amount of seniors I’ve had in my seven years,” Newberg said. “For Pentwater, being a smaller school and a smaller team, losing four — that’s a really big deal. Terra, it’s her fifth year playing for me. That’s going to be a huge void to fill.

“Mika, being a big middle. Mikaylah, my setter my last two years. And Mackenzie came out this year, and she helped out. The leadership they had out there, the fight they had in them, it’s going to be hard to replace next year,” Newberg said.

Pentwater figures to return two experienced players from this year’s team, Jhordan Miller-Rowe and Mikaylyn Kenney. Breanna Voorhies saw significant time on the floor, too, this season.

Fowler advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game against Merrill back in Mount Pleasant. The Vandals defeated Saginaw Nouvel, 3-0, in the earlier regional semifinal.