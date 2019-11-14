The Ludington Daily News’ David Bossick contributed to this report.

HART — Hesperia made short work of Mason County Central last Wednesday in a district semifinal match in Hart, dominating the Spartans by a score of 25-4, 25-16, 25-16 to reach the finals.

After owning the first game, Hesperia faced some resistance from the Spartans in the second one, as MCC managed to cut a big early deficit down to 20-15 at one point. However, the Panthers ended that game with a flourish, scoring five of the final six points.

In game three, Hesperia grabbed an early 6-1 advantage. MCC managed to get the deficit to three later in the game, but again the Panthers had a response, and they rolled to victory.

The Panthers’ serving was terrific, as they racked up aces at every turn. Emily Bayle led the team with five of them, but Isabelle Rumsey and Rachel Romero each added three, and Delaney Yates and Aria Thomas both had two.

Because Hesperia’s serving was so effective, the Panthers didn’t have to post too many kills to win. Bayle had 10 kills to top the offense, and Romero had eight. Kyra Sayer posted 19 assists and Thomas had nine. On defense, Bayle and Romero each notched four digs.

Shelby advances past Holton

HART — Shelby defeated Holton last Wednesday in a four-game match, 25-23, 25-9, 21-25, 25-11, to advance to the district finals against county foe Hesperia.

The Tigers’ statistics were not reported from the victory.