HESPERIA — Hesperia earned the top spot Saturday at its eighth annual Lori Vargas Volley Against Violence tournament, earning a perfect 5-0 record on the day and edging Cedar Springs in the championship match, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13. Both teams had entered the finals with 4-0 records.

More importantly, of course, the event raised over $2,500 to support victims of domestic violence, which coach Monica Grimard said would be matched 50 cents to the dollar by the Fremont Area Community Foundation. The amount raised wasn’t final, either, as she said a few more local events would yet add to the total.

The Panthers (33-8-1) served very well on the day, with both Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero racking up at least 17 aces. Romero had 17 and Bayle had 20. Kyra Sayer added 11 aces.

On offense, Romero led the way with 24 kills. Bayle chipped in 22 and Brooke Billings had 21. Sayer recorded 63 assists. Bayle posted 23 digs to lead the defense, and Romero added 19.

Pentwater also played in the tournament and had a 1-1-1 record. The Panthers beat Chippewa Hills in two games, split a match with White Cloud, and dropped a three-gamer to Tri-County in the first round of bracket play.

“It has been quite some time that our team has left a tournament so early,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “It was frustrating to say the least. We didn’t play great defense or serve receive well so this made it extremely difficult to run an offense. We tipped most of the day and this doesn’t work against any decent teams.”

Terra Cluchey and Jhordan Miller-Rowe, as usual, were the top players for the Falcons (23-6-2). Cluchey recorded 17 aces and 16 kills, team bests in both aspects, while Miller-Rowe had 15 kills and five aces. Makaylah Cornelisse had 26 assists and six aces. Miller-Rowe topped the defense with seven digs.