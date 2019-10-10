SHELBY — Hesperia brought home a trophy Saturday at the Shelby Invitational, going undefeated and knocking off North Muskegon in the finals by a 25-19, 25-19 score to win the event.

The Panthers were unblemished in pool play before moving into the Gold bracket semifinals against a Montague team that had just defeated them the previous weekend. This time Hesperia flipped the script, fighting off the Wildcats in an impressive 25-22, 25-27, 15-6 battle.

Emily Bayle had a strong day for Hesperia, leading the offense with 38 kills on the day as well as 11 aces. Brooke Billings and Rachel Romero each had 10 aces, and Romero was second on the offense with 22 kills.

Romero led the defense with 33 digs, and Bayle was close behind with 29. Billings had five blocks. Kyra Sayer notched 42 assists, and Aria Thomas added 35.

Hart had a solid day at the invitational, posting a 2-2-1 record. The Pirates were 1-1-1 in pool play, defeating Holton in a close match, earning an impressive split with Montague and losing to Ludington. In the Silver bracket semifinals, Hart edged Pentwater in a close match before falling to Onekama in the finals.

Nicole Rockwell played a big defensive role for the Pirates, racking up 47 digs. Cassidy Copenhaver added 30 digs and Lili VanGelderen added 27. Finley Kistler was Hart’s top server for the day, with 10 aces, and she also had 29 assists. On offense, Autumn Sharrow had 18 kills and Copenhaver chipped in 14.

“Great day to be a Pirate,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said.

Pentwater, meanwhile, had a 1-3-1 record. The Falcons earned their lone win over Muskegon, split a match with Reed City, and lost to Pine River, North Muskegon and Hart.

Coach Kerry Newberg said the fact that this was the Falcons’ first tournament of the season, while several other schools have been playing them all season, likely had a role in her team’s inconsistent performance. However, she felt her team put forth a solid showing overall.

“We had some good moments of play but not enough to string together many victories,” Newberg said. “We had many unforced errors with serving and hitting. It was our first tournament, which isn’t ideal schedule-wise, so we were lacking stamina as well down the stretch.”

Terra Cluchey led Pentwater in the tournament with 25 kills, and Jhordan Miller-Rowe added 23. Cluchey also served up 12 aces and had 18 digs for team highs in those departments. Miller-Rowe had 12 digs. Makaylah Cornelisse chipped in 46 assists.

Shelby results had not been reported at press time.