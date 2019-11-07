HART — Hart played one of its better matches of the year Monday night against Hesperia in a pre-district battle, but the Pirates came up short in three close games, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17.

The Panthers (37-11-1) were able to control the match as long as they played cleanly, although some miscues — Hesperia was called for about half a dozen net violations, unusual for the team — kept Hart in the game.

Coach Monica Grimard said Hesperia had had a lot of success on the block in its regular-season ending tournament the previous Saturday, so that may have contributed to her team’s overeager nature at the net Monday.

“We were aggressive at the net, so we had to practice backing off a little bit,” Grimard said. “We played Morley on Saturday, and we had several blocks against them, so we felt pretty good about that.”

The Panthers entered the district as heavy favorites, as they’re the only team in the bracket with a winning overall record or to finish in the top half of their conference. Hart was able to push the visitors at times by showing toughness and hanging in the game.

“We had a nice conversation before the game about how it’s about team, and we have to play together and not be six individuals out there on the court,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said. “And I think we really did that tonight. This is the best I’ve seen them play in quite a few weeks, so they really did give it everything that they had. Unfortunately, we still came up short, but I told them not to walk away with their heads down.”

Hesperia grabbed early leads in each game of the match, but in all three games, Hart was able to make it interesting down the stretch. The Panthers, who won their first-ever district title last fall, are unfamiliar with the role of favorite, which Grimard said may have shown a bit in the occasional attack error.

“Sometimes we get a little sloppy with our youth,” Grimard said of her team, all juniors. “I think there’s a little bit of pressure, where before we had no expectations. Now I think we have expectations.”

Two errors by the Panthers enabled Hart to come within a point late in game two, at 23-22, but Hesperia rose up to the challenge and scored the final two points to take command of the match.

Even though a lot of their success came from Hesperia errors, though, the Pirates were often able to keep points alive long enough for Hesperia to make a mistake, which in itself can be big for an underdog team.

“The kills are great, but sometimes you just have to get it over and in,” VanSickle said. “Lili VanGelderen has amazing topspin serves that, when we played Shelby, they were just killer and we got several points off of them. But sometimes you just need it over and in. I don’t need a killer, I just need it playable.”

Emily Bayle, as usual, led the Hesperia offense with 12 kills, but one of the standout performers was Delaney Yates, who’s not usually a major statistical factor, but had five kills and, Grimard felt, played a more fearless style that she liked seeing.

“I know she has it, but usually she holds back and doesn’t finish as hard,” Grimard said. “She has the potential to hit like (Rachel) Romero and Bayle, and I see it in practice all the time. I don’t always see it in the game...I was impressed with her aggressiveness tonight.”

Kyra Sayer had 18 assists for the Panthers, and Romero led the defense with seven digs.

With the win, Hesperia moved on to face Mason County Central in Wednesday’s semifinal match. A potential finals battle with either county foe Shelby or conference rival Holton loomed Thursday as Hesperia looks to repeat as district champs. The Panthers have some extra motivation to do so, as they will host the regional tournament next week.

“That would be pretty awesome if they could do that,” Grimard said. “To go and take a run at regionals at home, that’s been our goal. It would be a nice feeling.”

The Pirates ended the season with a 10-18-6 record, but with some strong efforts in defeat to look back on. VanSickle has said a couple of times this year that the Pirates have put up better matches against the better teams on their schedule than in the recent past, and between that and the fact that the coach plans to return for a third season — an unusual circumstance in recent Hart volleyball history — she believes there’s a lot to build on.

“I think having this going-to-be-senior class, my junior group, I’ve been their coach every year in high school,” VanSickle said. “They’re like my girls. So I think we read each other well, and I think that has its advantages for us moving forward.”