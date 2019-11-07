HESPERIA — Hesperia’s hopes of a Central State Activities Association Silver co-championship went up in smoke quickly last Wednesday, as Division 3 #9 Morley-Stanwood dominated the teams’ match from the get-go by a score of 25-12, 25-18, 25-15.

The Panthers never led in any of the three games beyond the very early points, and every attempt they made to seize momentum was denied by the Mohawks. A win would have tied Hesperia with Morley at 9-1 in the league, and granted Hesperia its first-ever conference title.

Coach Monica Grimard said her team has yet to shake the intimidation factor the Mohawks bring to the teams’ head-to-head showdowns. The Mohawks are tall and proved difficult to attack when Hesperia was on offense, but Grimard said other tall teams haven’t posed that big of an issue.

“The girls from Kent City were just as tall,” Grimard said. “They have a bigger fear of (Morley). They don’t get scared when they go play Kent City or anywhere else. They don’t have that same (problem).”

The teams looked like they may have a dogfight early in game one, when Hesperia was able to erase an early 6-2 deficit to tie it at 10. However, the Mohawks took over from there, ripping off 15 of the final 17 points.

Things didn’t improve in game two, which saw Morley grab a 15-5 lead. The Panthers again showed some resilience and cut it to 18-15, but the visitors responded again.

“What happened is, we’d get on a roll, and some little thing (would happen),” Grimard said. “It doesn’t take much. Maybe just a little more maturity is what we need...We have kind of a battle with that kind of thing if we get down early. But we’ve been able to pull out of that. We just haven’t been able to do that yet (against Morley).”

The Panthers scored the first three points of game three, but an 8-0 run by Morley-Stanwood quickly put the brakes on Hesperia, and they could not recover.

The loss was tough to swallow, Grimard said, but the Panthers’ biggest goals, including a deep tournament run, still sat in front of them, so there was no time for self-pity.

“If we were going to go down, I wanted to go down in five games, I wanted to go down swinging,” Grimard said. “When I see them playing not to their potential, it’s disappointing...They wanted it pretty bad tonight, but it wasn’t going to be. They talked about next year. They all come back. Hopefully they’re ok with everything and are ready to push for districts.”

Rachel Romero led the Panthers with eight kills. Sierra Cechura had eight digs for Hesperia. Kyra Sayer posted 15 assists.