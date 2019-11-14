HESPERIA — Even the home-court advantage couldn’t propel Hesperia past fourth-ranked Western Michigan Christian Tuesday night, as the Panthers’ season ended with a 25-11, 25-13, 26-24 loss in the regional semifinals.

The Panthers (39-12-1) took a couple of games to get comfortable against a much taller and very athletic Warriors’ team, and even when they did, WMC rallied from a 21-13 deficit in the final game to secure the sweep.

“They were a little nervy in the first couple of sets,” Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said. “When we play aggressive ball, we can play with the best of them. But it’s just pulling it out of them and keeping the pedal on.”

The WMC front line was utterly dominant through two games, and Grimard said despite practicing going around the Warriors’ height, Hesperia was unable to translate the practice into the match.

“We’d been practicing going around the block and finding different sets, and different offenses, to try to find different seams,” Grimard said. “We knew what we had coming.”

WMC, which advanced to face Pewamo-Westphalia in the regional finals, wasted no time in each of the first two games, leading 16-5 at one point in the opener and jumping ahead 12-3 early in the second game.

A raucous home crowd finally had reason to come to life for the Panthers in game three as Hesperia got off to a 2-0 lead — the only game of the three in which Hesperia scored first. The Panthers had several three-point leads early before extending out to as much as an 18-10 advantage, causing a Warrior timeout.

“I didn’t feel like it was just one thing,” Grimard said. “They just started coming on. They just started playing looser. When they play looser and not so tight, they play their game. That’s how they practice. They just battle each other in practice.”

WMC countered with some adjustments out of the timeout, though, and earned several key blocks later in game three. However, Hesperia continued to lead until the Warriors tied it at 23.

Even then, an error by WMC gave Hesperia a chance to extend the contest to game four. However, a service error followed by a Panthers’ passing error kept that from happening.

It was an unfortunate ending for a team that had harbored hopes of riding its home court to more success in the regional round. However, with another new school record in wins, another district banner to hang in the gym, and the Panthers’ entire roster slated to return next year, there was a lot to be proud of and a lot to look forward to for the girls in green.

“I thought we had more leadership (this year),” Grimard said. “It progressed. The girls stepped up...I could see leaders’ growth. We did a lot of work over the summer, in the weight room. We went to a lot of scrimmages and camps. We saw a lot of girls that way. They worked for it.”

The key for Hesperia over the next several months, Grimard said, will be not to get complacent about the success it has had the past two years. If 2020 is to be even better for this group, the work will start now.

“We just have to keep pushing ourselves,” Grimard said. “I talked to them a lot (this year) about the growth mindset and not getting stuck, because they already are good. Not just being ok with where we’re at, but keep pushing to be better than where we’re at. They can say, well, we’re good for Hesperia, but we need to get good for (the state). Each one of them has to get better, better than they were before.”

Rachel Romero had 12 kills to lead Hesperia, with Emily Bayle adding eight. Bayle posted 10 digs, and Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas teamed for 19 assists.