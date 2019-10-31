HESPERIA — Hesperia nearly got caught looking ahead last Wednesday, but was able to rally past Kent City in Central State Activities Association Silver action, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 27-25, 15-9.

The win preserved this Wednesday’s home match against Morley-Stanwood as being for the league title. Morley defeated the Panthers earlier this season and Hesperia can earn a tie by returning the favor on its home court.

First, though, the Panthers had to get past Kent City, and coach Monica Grimard said at one point she had to refocus her players, whose minds had gone a week ahead.

“They did say that in the huddle tonight, that if we don’t win tonight, we can’t be first,” Grimard said. “And I just had to say, back off, we have to play today for today.

“I said I didn’t want to look past them today. But possibly they might have been thinking about next week...Maybe we underestimated them.”

Grimard said the Eagles played much better this time around than in the teams’ first meeting, which Hesperia won easily in three games.

Kent City seized control of the match with a win in game three, going up 2-1, and that set up a hotly contested fourth game. Neither team was able to grab hold of the game. Kent City led 13-11 at one point before Hesperia rallied to tie the score at 16 and again at 19. The Panthers scored the next three points and led 24-20 when Kent City stormed back with the next four points. Hesperia, luckily, was able to gather itself, scoring its last three points on kills. Emily Bayle provided the finisher.

“We just needed to focus and not get down on ourselves,” Grimard said. “They get really hard on themselves when they make a mistake. They have so much talent, but that mental game, I think that gets us out of ourselves sometimes. If they stay in (the game), they can compete with anybody.”

Emboldened by its response late in game four, Hesperia never let the Eagles get into things in the fifth game. Rachel Romero served the Panthers into a 4-1 lead, then had one of the plays of the day, diving to the floor in the back row to not only save the ball from hitting the ground, but getting it back to the Kent City side on the third hit in one motion. The Panthers scored the point, and they led by at least four the rest of the decisive game.

Grimard said her team has a tendency to ride emotional waves during a match, and their success late in game four led into game five.

The match reminded the coach of an early-season battle with Holton that saw Hesperia erase a sizable deficit to win a game.

“I think it was just confidence level, from coming back from that tight situation and getting out of it,” Grimard said. “We’ve been reading a lot about mental toughness, and we have a lot of mental toughness to get to. We came back at Holton. We were down a game, and we shouldn’t have been even close to (that), and we were down 12 or 15 points one game and came back.

“Just getting our mind back, too, not making those dumb (mistakes) like hitting it way out of bounds and letting the ball drop in between us and stuff like that. If someone is going to beat us, it needs to be (the opponent).”

Hesperia played a different formation last Wednesday, running with only one setter, Kyra Sayer, as opposed to two, which it had done most of the season. Grimard felt adjusting to the tweak may have contributed to the closeness of the match as well, although she complimented Sayer on her performance; the setter had 41 assists.

Bayle and Romero had 18 kills each. Romero notched 22 digs and Bayle had 18. Romero served up five aces.