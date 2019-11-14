HART — Hesperia fought off a solid effort from Shelby Thursday night to repeat as district champions, winning by a score of 25-20, 25-17, 27-25 at Hart.

The Panthers (39-11-1) featured their usual diversified offensive attack, led by Emily Bayle with 10 kills. Rachel Romero and Brooke Billings fired off eight and seven kills respectively. Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas were very effective at setter, notching 36 total assists.

On defense, Romero had 13 digs and Bayle added 10. Thomas chipped in seven digs. Bayle’s three aces led the team at the service line.

For the Tigers, it was a disappointing end to the season, but coach Tom Weirich took heart in the fact that Shelby improved significantly in terms of score from the previous time the teams had played, when he said the Tigers didn’t manage more than 16 points in any game.

“Tonight we had a legit shot at winning game three,” Weirich said.”Game one wasn’t as close as the scoreboard showed. We scored late to narrow that gap.”

The Tigers battled injury and illness the last few weeks of the season, making their performance Thursday, in a way, more impressive.

“The team was pretty beat up down the stretch, but they put it all together tonight and played one of their better matches,” Weirich said. “We stumbled a bit from the service line and didn’t execute some of our attacks the way we wanted to. But we’re still a pretty young team.”

Sharon Josephson, the only senior on the Tigers’ team, led the defense with 20 digs. Lauren Dean passed out 16 assists. Kendall Zoulek and Emma Olmstead each had five kills, and Courtney Brown had three blocks.

“We lose Sharon Josephson, and we’re going to miss her a bunch,” Weirich said. “We have a lot of talent coming back to start with, and we’re looking forward to winning some games with those girls next year.”