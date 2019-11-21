After completing their second straight district championship season, Hesperia volleyball was rewarded with a pair of all-Central State Activities Association Silver first-team players.
Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero each were named first team all-conference. The juniors were the driving force behind a strong Panther season.
Bayle racked up 328 kills and 323 digs for the season and also earned 81 aces. Romero added 255 kills and 295 digs with 84 aces. Bayle was also selected all-region and is in the running to earn all-state recognition; coach Monica Grimard said she would be the first Panther ever to do so if it occurs.
Kyra Sayer was named honorable mention all-CSAA Silver. She had 513 assists for the season, with 52 aces.
Five Pentwater Falcons, and one Walkerville Wildcat, were recognized recently on the all-West Michigan D League volleyball teams.
The Falcons, who have dominated the league the past few years, saw two players named to the first team, two named to the second team and a fifth player named honorable mention by the conference. Senior Terra Cluchey was named to the first team, with junior Jhordan Miller-Rowe. The duo spearheaded the Pentwater offense, and defense, all year long, enjoying impressive statistical seasons.
Named to the second team from Pentwater were senior setter Makaylah Cornelisse and hitter Mika Hugo. Earning honorable mention was sophomore Mikaylyn Kenney.
Walkerville’s Haley Wightman earned second team all-WMD recognition as the statistical leader for the Wildcats.