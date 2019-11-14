BIG RAPIDS — Pentwater defeated Mason County Eastern last Wednesday in the district semifinals at Big Rapids Crossroads, 25-2, 25-9, 25-3.

The Falcons’ serving overwhelmed the Cardinals all night. In game one, Mikaylyn Kenney went on a run of 18 straight serves. Jhordan Miller-Rowe had a 12-serve run in the second game, and Terra Cluchey ripped off 17 in a row in the third game.

“We served the ball very well tonight, and that gave us a huge advantage as MCE struggled to serve receive,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said.

Cluchey and Kenney each had 10 aces for the Falcons. Miller-Rowe led the offense with seven kills, and Cluchey had five. Pentwater didn’t have to play much defense due to MCE’s struggles, but Cluchey and Jocelyn Richison led the team with three digs each.