BIG RAPIDS — The count keeps going for Pentwater’s volleyball team.

The Falcons scored their seventh consecutive district championship Thursday night, defeating tournament host Big Rapids Crossroads, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15.

“Crossroads, they came ready to play, and I don’t think the girls were expecting it,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said.

“It is a really good feeling (to win the district). I have a really good mix of experienced veterans and then brand new players. Taking those brand new players under their wings, I could even see it tonight,” she continued. “Some of my younger players were kind of ‘deer in the headlights’ with the bigger crowd. That will be good for Tuesday night (at the regional).”

In each of the games, the Falcons had to rally back from a deficit, but the biggest climb was in the first game. The Cougars’ tall middle hitter, Jada Meeuwes, set the tone early with a handful of kills.

“And they dug everything up in the first game. Oh my goodness, we could not find an open spot. We were hitting the ball hard, but they were just digging everything up,” Newberg said.

Crossroads owned as much as a 12-7 lead after Meeuwes’ fourth kill. Back came the Falcons. Pentwater forced the action, drawing into a 17-all tie on a tip by Terra Cluchey.

Pentwater took control with a 8-4 run to finish the game, wrapped up by a kill from Cluchey and two by Jhordan Miller-Rowe.

“It took them a while to get focused and settled into the game. Once we hit set two, the girls settled down and started playing their game,” Newberg said. “I think Crossroads didn’t dig as many balls up in the second and third games.”

As for Meeuwes, Newberg instructed her team to use her as something to their advantage.

“I told them to use her as utility, because she was blocking cross pretty much the whole time,” she said. “We tried to hit the ball down the line. And the tip right over the blocker’s head, that was open tonight as well.”

In the second game, the Cougars shot out to a quick lead, only for it to be matched by Pentwater. Back-to-back kills by Cluchey gave the Falcons a 10-10 tie.

Pentwater would go on a 15-5 run — with Cluchey supplying three more kills. The senior had six kills in the set alone.

“She’s so smart. She’s such a smart volleyball player. She can see the holes,” Newberg said. “If I tell her, I want the ball to go here, boom, she’s doing it. If we want to use the blocker as the utility, she’ll start doing it.

“She can see the floor very well, especially for her height.”

After an initial hiccup to start the third game, it was nearly all Pentwater. Miller-Rowe and Hugo got in on the act with their hitting — and Miller-Rowe was lethal with blocks — to come with the victory.

“We’ve been working on that a lot, trying to lighten the load for Terra and Jhordan. They can put the ball down, and we need other girls to get involved. Getting Mika involved, getting Mikaylyn Kenney more involved in the offense so that it takes a little pressure off of Terra and Jhordan,” Newberg said.

There’s still some work to do for the Falcons. Not only do they have to prepare for Fowler — a 3-0 winner against Vestaburg at the Ashley district — but there were some areas that needed to be cleaned up, Newberg said.

“We made a lot of serving and hitting errors,” she said. “We had a hard time getting on big runs because of that… And we weren’t blocking well ourselves until set two, and that had an impact as well.”

Cluchey paced the Pentwater offense with an impressive 18 kills, and also topped the defense with 17 digs. Miller-Rowe had a solid night of her own, with 14 kills and 10 digs. Makaylah Cornelisse got the ball to them, posting 34 assists. Hugo added eight digs. Kenney led the team with three aces.