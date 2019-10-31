RAVENNA — Shelby and Hart didn’t have the days they wanted to have at Saturday’s West Michigan Conference volleyball tournament. The Tigers dropped from fifth place in the league’s regular season to sixth with the results of the tournament, which saw them drop their first two matches to fall into the seventh-place match against Hart, which also lost its first two matches.

The Tigers won that seventh-place match in three games, 19-25, 25-10, 15-8, but it was cold comfort for a team that had entered with aspirations of possibly breaking into the top four.

“Not exactly what we had in mind for Saturday,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “We have a slow five or six days going into districts, so we’ll try to keep things rolling in practice and try to fix the mistakes we made Saturday.”

Shelby lost 25-11, 25-15 to Oakridge in its first-round match and fell to #7 seed Mason County Central in the consolation bracket, 25-17, 16-25, 15-9.

Kendall Zoulek had a solid all-around day for Shelby, leading the team in digs, with 40, and aces, with seven. She also had 12 kills. Ella Olmstead led the Tigers with 14 kills. Lauren Dean had 35 assists, Morgan Weirich posted 34 digs, and Sharon Josephson had eight blocks.

Hart lost its first two matches to top seed and eventual champion Montague and to #6 seed Ravenna. The Pirates ended up in eighth place in the league. Statistics from their matches were not reported.