Shelby volleyball legends McKenna Peters and Jaren Smith each closed out their community college volleyball careers this fall with more hardware. The duo had each enjoyed stellar freshman campaigns at their schools — Peters at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Smith at Muskegon Community College — and had further success in 2019.
Both earned all-region honors in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 12, and both were named all-Western Conference by the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. Smith additionally earned all-MCCAA honors statewide.
Peters overwhelmingly led KVCC offensively in 2019, recording a total of 588 kills, or just over four per set. She was also first on her team in aces, with 63, third in digs, with 332, and third in blocks, with 35.
Smith was MCC’s top player as well, recording a Jayhawk-high 443 kills, or 3.19 per set. She was third on her team in digs, with 327, and fourth in blocks, with 81. She hit for an impressive .244 average on the season. and topped her team with 3.8 service points per set as well.
Earlier this month, both players’ teams competed in the regional tournament in Port Huron. Peters’ KVCC Cougars lost to Smith’s MCC Jayhawks early in the tournament, but ultimately advanced farther than the Jayhawks, reaching the semifinals before falling to eventual regional champion Glen Oaks Community College.
Both players may move on to four-year schools now that their community college volleyball careers are over, but Smith isn’t done with the Jayhawks yet, having walked on to the women’s basketball team at MCC for this season. A freshman by eligibility, as she did not play her first year at the school, she is eligible to play next season as well if she chooses. She joins fellow former Oceana player Yasmine Colon of Hart on the Jayhawks’ team.