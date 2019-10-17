HART — The Pink and Green rivalry match between Hart and Shelby is always a good one regardless of the teams’ records, and that held true again Tuesday, as the Tigers took a close battle by a score of 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24.

The Pink and Green portion of the rivalry, with the two teams wearing those colors and having sponsors purchase jerseys in honor of those who have fought the battle against cancer, had been an open question earlier this fall after the departures of Judee Fralic and Tim Kersjes, who had led the committee for 10 years, but the schools were able to rally together and put it on.

“I’m so thankful we kept this going, because it looked like it was not going to happen,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “For our communities to be able to do this right here is pretty good.”

The on-court action lived up to the excitement of the evening, as the Pirates were able to get off the mat after being in poor position to start things off. After dropping game one, Hart (10-13-6, 1-6 West Michigan Conference) fell behind 11-1 in game two and looked to be going to a lopsided loss. However, the Pirates got Lili VanGelderen to the service line and she started firing lasers all over the arena, unveiling a new power serve she had been working on.

“She came up to me before the game and said, ‘Coach, I think I’ve got it,’” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said. “I’ve been watching her in practice and she has been improving. That definitely played a big role in tonight’s game.”

Indeed, she posted eight aces for the evening, many of them in that second-game run that saw Hart turn an 11-1 deficit into a 15-15 tie. The Pirates then took advantage of a couple of Shelby miscues to take the game.

“(VanGelderen) served us off the floor in game two,” Weirich said. “That was a trouble spot there for us. They had a nice game plan. They have some good servers and kids that can finish the ball and play well at the net.”

The Tigers turned around and dominated game three, setting the stage for a back-and-forth final game. Hart took an early lead and extended it out to a 12-9 advantage before the Tigers rallied back. The score was tied at 18, then 19 before Hart grabbed a 22-20 lead behind Autumn Sharrow, who totaled 15 kills for the night.

Shelby rallied to tie the score at 23, and Hart was unable to take another lead, falling short of an upset.

Weirich credited Kendall Zoulek with a great offensive night. She had 15 kills as well as 24 digs on defense, and served up six aces. In all, the Tigers (10-18-6, 2-5 WMC) had their highest hitting percentage of the year, Weirich said.

“She found the floor a bunch, especially in games one, three and four,” Weirich said of Zoulek. “A good team effort. Everybody did their job, and that’s something we’ve been focused on, is taking care of your role.”

Sharon Josephson led the defense with 35 digs, and Lauren Dean had 33 assists.

For Hart, Nicole Rockwell posted 22 digs and Finley Kistler had 16 assists. The Pirates haven’t made the huge strides VanSickle had hoped, but it’s noteworthy that Hart has been able to consistently play more competitive matches against better teams this year.

“There’s been years where we’ve been blown away by teams, and this year we’re playing with some teams that have blown us away in the past,” VanSickle said. “Even though we don’t come out with a win overall, making that progress, playing with them, is a big accomplishment.”

The match ended with both teams coming together for a group photo, as is tradition at the Pink and Green.

“It’s an awesome night of volleyball, an awesome night of remembering loved ones, honoring the ones that kicked cancer’s butt and continue to fight,” Weirich said.