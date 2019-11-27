Shelby and Hart each placed one volleyball player onto the all-West Michigan Conference first team this season thanks to impressive individual performances.
For the Tigers, senior Sharon Josephson earned the all-WMC honor, in addition to being named academic all-state.
Josephson was an all-around force for the Tigers, ringing up 476 digs, second on the team, and a team-best 223 kills for the season. One of her best skills was her serving; 96 percent of her attempts landed in play, and she had 45 aces for the season. She also posted 28 blocks.
“She has grown a great deal over her high school career,” Tigers’ coach Tom Weirich said. “Her leadership on and off the court will be missed a great deal.”
Hart’s Autumn Sharrow also earned all-WMC first team honors. Sharrow was Hart’s top offensive player, posting 52 kills in league matches along with 19 blocks and 13 aces.
Joining Sharrow in being honored was teammate Nicole Rockwell, who received honorable mention. Rockwell had a solid serve receive mark of 88 percent in WMC matches, in addition to 184 digs and nine aces.
“Both of these girls have finished their high school careers of volleyball,” Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said. “They both benefited our team this season and will both be missed greatly next year.”