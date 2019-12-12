Boys Basketball

Walkerville 45,

Hesperia 39

HESPERIA, Dec. 9 — Walkerville edged Hesperia Monday night in both teams’ season openers, 45-39.

The Panthers led by 11 at halftime, 26-15, before the Wildcats “woke up”, as coach Lee Oomen put it, in the third quarter, outscoring Hesperia 15-4 to tie the game before pulling away in the fourth.

“First game jitters were in full force for my young squad tonight,” Oomen said.

Jesus Santillan led Walkerville with 13 points. Alex Sheehy fell a point shy of a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Jose Lopez chipped in nine points, five assists and five steals.

Logan Balkema led all scorers with 15 points for the Panthers, and AJ Perysian added six. Hesperia struggled at the free throw line, making only 7-of-25 attempts.

Fremont 81,

Shelby 45

SHELBY, Dec. 10 — Taking care of the ball was the big problem for Shelby Tuesday night in its season opening game, an 81-45 loss at the hands of Fremont.

The Tigers actually shot the ball quite well, knocking down over half their attempts. But 40 turnovers limited those attempts and gave Fremont chances at the other end. The Packers also shot fairly well, and got over twice as many shots off (70 to Shelby’s 33).

Still, the Tigers saw some positives. Shelby put three scorers into double figures, led by Logan Claeys with 13 points. Joseph Hayes and Gage Landis each added 10 points.

The Tiger defense did force 20 turnovers of their own, including 14 steals, led by four from Griffin Fraass. Landis had five rebounds to lead Shelby, and Hayes, Claeys, Ben Kelley and Zach Munoz had a pair of assists apiece.

Girls Basketball

Walkerville 51,

MCE 22

CUSTER, Dec. 6 —Walkerville played an impressive game Friday to earn a win in its West Michigan D League opener against Mason County Eastern, 51-22.

“I’m really proud of our girls tonight,” Wildcats’ coach Marc Pascavis said. “They came off a big win on Tuesday vs. Hesperia and continued playing hard.”

Pascavis said the team played great defense, led by defensive specialist Julie Sheehy, who locked down the Cardinals’ backcourt.

On offense, Mercedes Masta stole the show by knocking down six three-pointers, leading all scorers with 18 points. The Wildcats hit nine treys overall.

Mykaela Berumen scored 11 points for the Wildcats and freshman Zamora De La Paz chipped in nine.

“We moved the ball very well tonight and managed to control the pace of the game,” Pascavis said.

WALKERVILLE (51) Sheehy 1 0-0 2, De La Paz 3 2-2 9, Masta 6 0-0 18, Chase 3 0-2 7, Drum 2 0-0 4, Berumen 5 0-0 11. Totals 20 2-4 51.

MASON CO. EASTERN (22) Nexoe 1 1-3 4, L. Howe 4 1-5 9, H. Howe 2 0-2 4, Jackomino 1 0-4 2, Tyndall 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 3-16 22.

Walkerville......10 22 7 12 — 51

MC Eastern.... 7 3 5 7 — 22

Three-point goals — Walkerville 9 (Masta 6, De La Paz, Chase, Berumen), Mason Co. Eastern 1 (Nexoe). Total fouls — Walkerville 18, Mason Co. Eastern 8. Fouled out — Sheehy. JV score —Walkerville 18, Mason Co. Eastern 10.

Fremont 46,

Shelby 35

FREMONT, Dec. 9 —Shelby lost a non-conference game at Fremont Monday night, 46-35, its first defeat of the season.

The Tigers (2-1) got off to a slow start, trailing 16-9 after a quarter. The offense struggled to handle a tenacious Packer defense.

“We struggled to finish tonight,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. “Fremont did a good job of getting tips and a hand up on all shots. We talked about how we have to come ready to play every night and we didn’t get a great start tonight.”

Kendall Zoulek had a double-double to pace the Tigers, scoring 13 points and getting 10 rebounds. Lexi Schultz had nine points and four assists.