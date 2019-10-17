Boys Soccer

Kent City 6,

Pentwater 0

PENTWATER, Oct. 10 — Pentwater dropped a 6-0 decision Thursday to Kent City in pre-district play, ending the Falcons’ season.

Things got off to a poor start for Pentwater (1-13) when the Falcons committed a handball in the goalie box within the first five minutes of the game, giving the Eagles a penalty kick that they converted. Pentwater coach Dan Lubin said other errors were factors in later goals for Kent City.

“The team is better than the performance they gave on Thursday,” Lubin said. “We made a tough game impossible with those mistakes. It was a tumultuous season with roster numbers being an issue, but it is a young squad who will learn from this past season and will take the experience into next year.”

Shelby 8,

Walkerville 0

SHELBY, Oct. 10 — Shelby eliminated Walkerville in Thursday’s pre-district game at Shelby by an 8-0 score.

The visiting Wildcats moved up to Division 3 this year due to the co-op agreement with Hesperia. The two schools’ combined enrollment pushed Walkerville up a division.

The Tigers spread the ball around effectively, getting two goals each from Layton Jennings and Harrison Jenkins. Four others — Ville Kantonen, Riley Garcia, Henry Kidder and Ryan Jenkins — each had one goal.

Shelby also did not allow a shot on goal in the game.

“They’ve been working very hard and have become a great passing team,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said of the Tigers. “We have an identity as a team now and we are playing our best soccer right now. As a coach, that is very rewarding.”

Manistee 7, Hart 0

MANISTEE, Oct. 11 — Hart’s season came to an end Friday with a 7-0 loss to Manistee in pre-district action.

The Chippewas advanced to host Shelby in Monday’s district semifinal. Hart finished with a record of 5-11-1.

Grant Schlaff had three goals for Manistee, and Jack Holtgren added two.

“While we were hopeful and optimistic about the Manistee game and believed we could move onto the next game, that was not the case Friday night,” Hart coach Alex Hardy said. “As for the season, it did not go the way we predicted, but that’s okay. I believe a season like this is a great learning point for kids to understand adversity and how to power through it, especially the younger kids who will be the future of Hart soccer for the next few years.

“As coaches, Joe (Gilbert) and I are excited about the future and will continue to work hard to build upon and improve the program.”

Volleyball

Pentwater rolls to another WMD title

BRETHREN, Oct. 12 — Pentwater volleyball cemented its sixth straight perfect West Michigan D League season Saturday in Brethren at the WMD tournament, winning all four of its matches.

The Falcons (21-6-1) beat Manistee Catholic, Big Rapids Crossroads and Marion, and defeated Marion again in the finals by a 25-14, 25-16 score.

“The girls played like champions today,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “When we had moments of errors they were able to turn things around. I am proud of each and every player. Everyone contributed today and had great plays for us...Being undefeated in the conference for six years is an outstanding accomplishment.”

Terra Cluchey and Jhordan Miller-Rowe, as they have all season, led the way. Cluchey had 38 kills for the day, and Miller-Rowe added 35. The duo also played strong defense, with Cluchey posting 40 digs and Miller-Rowe 17.

Makaylah Cornelisse passed well throughout the day and posted 65 assists. Mikaylyn Kenney had nine aces to lead the team, and Cornelisse added eight. Kenney recorded five blocks, and Mika Hugo had four.

Cross Country

Achterhof scores league title

@ WMD Finals

WALKERVILLE, Oct. 9 — Walkerville all-state runner Shane Achterhof made the inevitable reality and won the conference title last Wednesday at the West Michigan D League finals, held at his home course.

Achterhof posted a time of 17:15.7, completing a perfect season of first-place finishes in WMD jamborees. Teammate Alex Sheehy, as he has all season, took second place and had a time of 17:53.6.

Matthew Ashbrook placed 21st for the Wildcats (21:06.7), and Fischer Brondstetter was 41st (31:27.3).

For the Wildcat girls, Julie Sheehy placed eighth in the finals with a time of 24:30.2. Maggie Sweet took 26th place (33:39.7) and Hayley Adams was 27th (37:37.6).

Pentwater’s boys team had three finishers in the race. Julien Nyberg finished 12th in a time of 20:00.3, James Davis was 28th in a time of 22:37.6, and Shane Roberts placed 37th in a time of 27:30.0. Lizzy Arnouts was the lone Falcon girl to finish, placing 21st in a time of 30:22.9.

Pentwater boys

2nd at first

Pentwater Invite

MEARS, Oct. 12 — Pentwater made program history Saturday by hosting its first invitational meet, at Golden Sands Golf Course. The Falcon boys celebrated by taking second place to Mason County Eastern in the meet.

Hesperia also competed, but the Falcon boys were the only county team to score. In all, 16 girls and 29 boys finished the race.

Becci Castillo, for the Panthers’ girls, earned the highest individual finish by a county runner, taking second place in a time of 22:18.4. Three other Panthers finished, and they did so consecutively: Sydney Hasted finished 11th (25:59.2), Taylor Stapel 12th (26:18.3) and Kaylyn Hasty 13th (27:20.4).

In the boys’ race, Chris Stapel took third place for Hesperia in a time of 19:06.1. Evan Bowkamp placed 15th (21:18.0) and Gabriel Brasser was 17th (21:42.1). Jake Smith was the fourth and final Hesperia finisher, in 23rd (23:00.4).

For the Falcons, Julien Nyberg had the top finish, coming in 11th place with a time of 20:20.2. Christian Wright was the next Falcon across the line, placing 12th (20:56.5). Also scoring were Abie VanDuinen (16th, 21:26.6), James Davis (19th, 22:13.9) and Shane Roberts (27th, 30:51.6).

Hart secures

WMC titles

RAVENNA, Oct. 15 — Hart’s cross-country teams locked up the West Michigan Conference title Tuesday at the Ravenna Jamboree, each taking first place.

The Pirates’ girls again came close to a perfect score, with 18 points, bettering Whitehall by 32. Audrey Enns and Lynae Ackley took the top two spots in the race, with Enns posting a time of 19:21.3 and Ackley finishing in 19:28.9. Savannah Ackley finished fourth for Hart, with a time of 20:08.7, and Brenna Aerts was fifth in a time of 20:32.2. MacKenzie Stitt rounded out the Pirates’ scoring with a time of 20:37.1, taking sixth.

Alex Enns won the boys’ race for the Pirates with a time of 16:39.6, nearly a 25-second winning margin. The Pirates outscored Montague 26-65.

Hunter Tubbs was the second Hart runner to finish, coming in fourth place with a time of 17:41.4. Spencer VanderZwaag took sixth in a time of 17:48.6. Also scoring for the Pirates were Clayton Ackley in seventh place (17:57.1) and Seth Ackley in eighth (17:58.9).

Shelby’s girls team finished fourth at the jamboree, matching its final conference finish. Alice Josephson was the top Tigers’ runner, placing 12th with a time of 21:43.3. Lauren Brown took 28th (23:16.5). Other scorers were Maya Cornaby (36th, 23:52.4), Lindsey Trantham (39th, 24:15.3) and Claire Peterson (40th, 24:17.3).

Shelbys boys team did not score in the race. Ethan Sill led the team with a 37th-place finish (19:54.6). Isaac Scouten was 46th (20:47.3), Tommy Harvell was 57th (21:25.7) and Blake Eitniear was 71st (33:05.7).

Hesperia boys 4th @ Holton Jamboree

HOLTON, Oct. 15 — Hesperia’s cross-country teams closed out Central State Activities Association Silver action Tuesday at the Holton Jamboree. The Panther boys finished fourth at the meet.

Chris Stapel was the top boys’ finisher for Hesperia, coming in sixth place with a time of 18:27.3. Becci Castillo took fourth to pace the girls, in a time of 21:25.8.

The next three Panther boys to finish after Stapel did so consecutively. Philipp Tillmanns took 24th place (20:43.3), Mack Baird was 25th (20:44.2) and Gabriel Brasser placed 26th (21:03.96). Evan Bowkamp was Hesperia’s fifth scorer, coming in 30th (21:46.4).

Hesperia had two girls’ finishers after Castillo. Sydney Hasted took 20th place for the Panthers (25:07.6), and Taylor Stapel finished 22nd (25:44.2).