Boys Basketball

Manistee 43,

Shelby 40

MANISTEE, Jan. 4 — Shelby’s bid for its first win of the season was turned back Saturday, as Manistee erased the Tigers’ four-point halftime lead and came away with a 43-40 win of its own.

Logan Claeys played an excellent game for Shelby (0-4), scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds to keep his team in the game all the way through.

Manistee jumped into the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Shelby 12-6 after the Tigers had held a 20-16 halftime edge. The Chippewas were able to hold on in the final quarter.

Also for the Tigers, Zach Munoz scored eight points, and Joseph Hayes added seven. Shelby’s defense forced 20 turnovers.

Hart 52,

Calvary Christian 47

FRUITPORT, Jan. 4 — Hart rallied from an early deficit to pick up a big win over Calvary Christian Saturday afternoon, 52-47.

The Pirates (3-2) got off to a sluggish start in their first post-holiday matchup and trailed 19-10 after the first quarter of play. However, the Hart defense got better and better as the game progressed and eventually the Pirates were able to take the lead late in the third quarter and hold onto it the rest of the way.

Hunter Tubbs knocked in six three-pointers to account for all of his team-best 18 points. Ian Mesler added 11 points and played good defense on the inside throughout the game, coach Adam Jerry said. Ayden Beachum chipped in nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Zach Bitely pulled in eight boards.

Newaygo 68,

Hesperia 13

NEWAYGO, Jan. 7 — Hesperia took one on the chin Tuesday against Newaygo, losing to the high-powered Lions 68-13.

The Panthers dropped to 0-5 on the season with the loss Hesperia was unable to have a bookkeeper compile stats from the game.

Pentwater 49,

Marion 42

MARION, Jan. 7 — After a shaky start offensively, the Pentwater boys basketball team came away with a hard-fought conference win Tuesday night, topping Marion, 49-42.

Khole Hofmann had quite the night with 18 points, including an 8-of-11 mark at the free throw stripe, but Falcon head coach Ashley Wojtas was proud of the way her team took control late.

“Only having a six-man unit can be tough at times, but seeing how they were able to hang in and keep fighting, it was nice to see them all step up,” Wojtas said.

The Falcons trailed, 19-18, at the break, with the Eagles adding to that lead in the third to take a 33-30 advantage into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Falcon defense sparked the comeback as they were able to turn defense into offense and claw back, outscoring the Eagles, 19-9, in the quarter to come away with the win.

Despite shooting 31% from the field, Wojtas noted that taking advantage of their opportunities from the charity stripe (19-of-25) made the difference.

“We only hit two threes tonight and we normally are able to rely on about five or six dropping. When that’s not the case, you hope to find it elsewhere. Knocking down almost 75% of our free throws was big tonight.”

Hofmann added nine rebounds and three blocks to his stellar night, as Gannon McDonough and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr added eight points apiece.

PENTWATER (49) Bringedahl 1 2-2 5, Nyberg 2 1-2 5, McDonough 3 1-2 8, Plummer-Eisenlohr 3 2-2 8, Hofmann 5 8-11 18, Stoneman 0 5-6 5. Totals 14 19-25 49.

MARION (42) Sutten 6 2-7 14, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Saliscury 1 0-0 2, Stewart 5 1-1 11, Ryan 1 0-0 2, Moggo 1 0-0 2, Bell 3 0-0 7, Jerema 0 2-3 2. Totals 18 5-11 42.

Pentwater....13 5 12 19 — 49

Marion........10 9 14 9 — 42

Three-point goals — Pentwater 2 (Bringedahl, McDonough), Marion 1 (Bell). Total fouls — Pentwater 16, Marion 20. Technical foul — Hofmann.

Oakridge 75,

Shelby 36

MUSKEGON, Jan. 7 — Shelby lost a West Michigan Conference matchup to Oakridge Tuesday night, 75-36.

The Tigers dropped to 0-5 on the season (0-3 WMC) with the defeat.

Shelby was unable to slow down the potent Eagles’ attack, as the hosts hit over 53 percent of their shots, including nearly 64 percent from inside the arc. Oakridge also only turned the ball over six times.

“Oakridge controlled the game,” Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. “They shot well, and capitalized on our mistakes. They have a lot of offensive weapons. We battled on the boards but just couldn’t get offensive putbacks.”

Joseph Hayes led the Tigers with 11 points. Logan Claeys and Gage Landis each added six.

Bear Lake 40,

Walkerville 27

BEAR LAKE, Jan. 7 — Walkerville lost a West Michigan D League contest to Bear Lake Tuesday night by a score of 40-27.

The Wildcats (2-3, 1-3 WMD) struggled to find an offense in the second half, managing only six points as the host Lakers pulled away. Bear Lake held just a 25-21 edge at halftime.

Shane Achterhof led Walkerville with nine points and seven rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Shelby 48,

Manistee 26

MANISTEE, Jan. 4 — Shelby played an impressive game to ring in 2020 Saturday against Manistee, scoring a 48-26 victory on the road. It was Shelby’s fourth consecutive win.

The Tigers (6-1) played great defense throughout the game. Coach Sarah Wolting said Shelby worked on various defensive formations, all of them to great results.

“This was a good game for us to get back into the swing of things,” Wolting said. “Everyone was able to play a lot and we were able to work on many different defenses.”

Kendall Zoulek led the way for Shelby with 17 points and six rebounds. Lexi Schultz added 14 points, seven boards and five assists.

Hart 51,

Calvary Christian 35

FRUITPORT, Jan. 4 — Hart defeated Calvary Christian 51-35 on Saturday, bouncing back from a rivalry loss to Shelby prior to break.

Jayd Hovey and Kendall Williamson each scored 11 points for the Pirates. Paige Eisenlohr added eight. Hovey also had six assists and five steals, and Williamson had seven rebounds.

“Aspen Boutell did a great job pressuring the ballhandler for us,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said. “A solid team effort. Eight players scored and (we had) much improved ball security and defense.”

Eagles’ star Kelsey Richards scored 27 points to lead all players.

Mason Co. Central 40, Hesperia 32

HESPERIA, Jan. 6 — Hesperia kept Monday’s game against Mason County Central close up to the final minutes, but couldn’t quite steal the win, losing a 40-32 decision.

The Panthers got as close as two points in the fourth quarter, but ran out of gas, coach Vince Grodus said.

“This was a very physical game,” Grodus added.

Emily Bayle scored 16 points and had three steals for Hesperia. Emmi Tinkham grabbed 12 rebounds. Nyah Tyron countered with 14 points for the Spartans.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (40) Quigley 3 0-0 8, Janicki 3 0-0 8, Tyron 6 1-2 14, VanDyke 2 3-4 7, Miller 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 7-10 40.

HESPERIA (32) Romero 2 0-0 6, Frees 1 0-0 2, Bayle 4 8-10 16, Castillo 2 0-0 4, Tinkham 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 8-10 32.

Mason Co....5 11 13 11 — 40

Hesperia......6 6 15 7 — 32

Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 5 (Quigley 2, Janicki 2, Tyron), Hesperia 2 (Romero 2). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 13, Hesperia 11. Fouled out — Bayle. Technical foul — Tyron. JV score — Mason Co. Central 49, Hesperia 6.

Hart 67, Muskegon Catholic 30

MUSKEGON, Jan. 7 — Hart dominated early and often Tuesday night against Muskegon Catholic and was rewarded with a 67-30 victory.

The Pirates (7-1) raced out to a 25-7 lead after a quarter and scored 14 points in each of the remaining frames.

“The Pirates started out using pressure defense to create a lot of easy transition buckets, but also looked very sharp and executed well in their half-court sets,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said.

Jayd Hovey had a big night for Hart, with 20 points and nine steals. Nicole Rockwell chipped in 13 points, and Kendall Williamson grabbed 13 rebounds.

White Cloud 39, Shelby 35

SHELBY, Jan. 7 — Shelby and White Cloud played a tough game Tuesday, but the visiting Indians came out on the winning side this time with a 39-35 victory.

Tigers’ coach Sarah Wolting enjoyed seeing her team get the opportunity to be tested by White Cloud, even though the result didn’t go her way.

“It was a rough game but a good game for us to see where we need to get better,” Wolting said. “White Cloud is a good team. They are a lot like us and focus on defense and they play hard. I think if we played them six times, we’d win three and they’d win three.”

Kendall Zoulek had 14 points for Shelby (6-2), and Jillian Mitteer added seven. Ella Olmstead pulled in seven rebounds.

Wrestling

Hart 8th @

Allendale Invite

ALLENDALE, Jan. 4 — Hart earned a solid eighth-place finish out of 17 schools at a very competitive Allendale Invitational tournament Saturday.

The Pirates put five of their wrestlers on the podium at the tournament, including three runners-up. Mason Cantu (140 pounds), Jerry Brandel (145) and Leo Guadarrama (171) were all finalists and earned second place in their weight classes.

Two more Pirates, Chance Alvesteffer (130) and Thomas Tanner (160), finished in third place.

Hesperia also wrestled at the meet. The Panthers’ placements were not reported, but Mack Baird led the team with a 3-1 record at 135 pounds. Korbin Klaus wrestled to a 3-2 mark at 140, and Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly won a pair of matches at 112.

Shelby 16th @ Grand Haven Invite

GRAND HAVEN, Jan. 4 — Shelby finished in 16th place Saturday at the Grand Haven Invitational, scoring 22.5 team points against a competitive field. The host Buccaneers won the meet with 210.5 points.

The Tigers had three wrestlers place. Laz Madrigal led the team with a seventh-place finish at 145 pounds. Madrigal went 3-2 on the day, scoring a pin in his victory in the seventh-place match, as well as technical fall and a major decision.

Randall Parker took eighth place at 215, winning one match on the day. Parker injury defaulted in the seventh-place match. Lorenzo Rodriguez was also eighth, at 130, picking up a pair of wins. His first-round victory came in overtime, and he also scored a decision victory to clinch his placement.