Boys Basketball

Pentwater 53,

Baldwin 43

BALDWIN, Dec. 12 — Pentwater scored a big win in its West Michigan D League opener Thursday night, defeating Baldwin 53-43 despite a slow offensive start.

The Falcons shot under 20 percent from the field in the first half of the game, but grabbed their first lead of the game in the third quarter and maintained it the rest of the way.

“With the leadership and offensive scoring of Julien (Nyberg) and Khole (Hofmann), the Falcons made an eight-point run in the fourth quarter,” Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said. “Blake (Bringedahl) came up big for the Falcons in the second half and Tyler (Plummer-Eisenlohr) snuck out in transition well. It was a solid team effort.”

Nyberg scored 15 points to pace the Falcons (1-1, 1-0 WMD), and also grabbed eight rebounds. Hofmann scored 14 points and got a team-best 13 rebounds, along with six steals. Bringedahl added 11 points, and Plummer-Eisenlohr chipped in eight.

Mason Co. Eastern 61, Walkerville 25

CUSTER, Dec. 12 — Walkerville lost its West Michigan D League opener at Mason County Eastern Thursday by a 61-25 score.

Jared Lopez led the Wildcats with seven points, and Mason Simpson and Alex Sheehy each added six. For the Cardinals, Devon Jackson scored 21 points.

WALKERVILLE (25) Mendoza 0 0-2 0, Sheehy 2 1-2 6, Lopez 2 2-2 7, Ashbrook 1 0-5 2, Simpson 2 2-3 6, Santillan 1 0-1 2, Lopez 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-15 25.

MASON CO. EASTERN (61) Knizacky 3 0-0 7, Jackson 6 7-8 21, Bates 3 2-4 9, Crawford 4 1-1 11, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Troost 1 0-0 2, Shoup 4 1-2 9. Totals 22 11-15 61.

Walkerville.... 4 5 7 9 — 25

M.C. Eastern....24 9 18 10 — 61

Three-ooint goals —Walkerville 2 (Sheehy, Lopez), Mason Co. Eastern 6 (Knizacky, Jackson 2, Bates, Crawford 2). Total fouls —Walkerville 14, Mason Co. Eastern 16. JV score—Walkerville 51 Mason Co. Eastern 29.

Holton 64,

Hesperia 25

HOLTON, Dec. 13 — Hesperia dropped its Central State Activities Association Silver opener on the road against rival Holton Friday, 64-25.

Statistics from the game were not reported.

Oakridge 76,

Hart 50

MUSKEGON, Dec. 13 — Hart lost a tough West Michigan Conference opener on the road at Oakridge Friday night, 76-50.

The Pirates didn’t have their best game, but were able to stay close until the fourth quarter, when the Eagles exploded with a 37-14 scoring burst to finish up the contest.

Gabe Gamble scored 17 points for Hart (1-1, 0-1 WMC), and Ayden Beachum had a double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Whitehall 42,

Shelby 28

SHELBY, Dec. 13 — Shelby dropped a defensive battle to Whitehall Friday night in both teams’ West Michigan Conference openers, 42-28.

Despite not being able to hit many shots, the Tigers (0-2, 0-1 WMC) stayed within range of the Vikings most of the game before the visitors outscored Shelby 14-7 in the final quarter.

Logan Claeys led the Tigers with 12 points and also had a team-high seven rebounds and five steals. Gage Landis chipped in 10 points.

Hart 61, Hesperia 24

HART, Dec. 17 — Hart downed Hesperia Tuesday night in a county battle, 61-24.

The Pirates dominated from tip-off, outscoring the visiting Panthers (0-3) 24-3 in the first quarter and taking a 39-5 lead into halftime.

Hunter Tubbs led Hart (2-1) with 21 points, and Ayden Beachum scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Gabe Gamble chipped in 10 points.

Statistics were not reported for the Panthers.

Girls Basketball

Walkerville 45, Pentwater 42

WALKERVILLE, Dec. 11 — Walkerville came out on top last Wednesday in an exciting rivalry battle against Pentwater, 45-42.

The game was close throughout, but the Wildcats maintained an edge most of the way. Each team scored 17 points in a back-and-forth fourth quarter of action.

“We played a very well-coached team in Pentwater and had a very hard time setting up our offense,” Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. “The key to our win was our defensive effort from all the girls. We had a lot of girls step up and keep their guards in front of them and make them work for the offense they had.”

Mykaela Berumen led all scorers with 16 points for Walkerville, including several key buckets late in the game, and Mercedes Masta added 13. On the Falcons’ side, Jhordan Miller-Rowe had a big night with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Terra Cluchey added 14 points. Mackenzie Breitner grabbed 11 boards.

“Jhordan Miller-Rowe had a monster game,” Falcons’ coach Joe Gorton said. “She was unstoppable. Terra Cluchey also chipped in a bunch of points. Mikaylyn Kenney played nearly the entire game, and was rock solid on both ends of the floor.”

As Pascavis said, Walkerville’s defense was key. The Wildcats forced 30 Pentwater turnovers.

“It was our first conference game, and we still have a ways to go before we are running on all cylinders,” Gorton said. “We’ll get back at it and really focus on limiting turnovers and making good decisions on the floor.”

Hart 66, Mason Co. Central 35

HART, Dec. 12 — Hart rolled past Mason County Central Thursday night, 66-35, remaining undefeated for the season at 4-0 (2-0 West Michigan Conference).

MCC hung with the Pirates for a quarter, but Hart locked things down in the second frame and led 30-18 at halftime. The Pirates also finished with a flourish, outscoring the Spartans 21-5 in the final quarter.

With MCC focusing much of its defensive efforts on stopping Pirate sophomore Jayd Hovey, Hart responded with a well-balanced offensive night. Nicole Rockwell led Hart with 12 points, seven of them in the second quarter, and Rylee Noggle added 10 points. Paige Eisenlohr and Kendall Williamson chipped in nine points each.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (35) Quigley 1 0-0 3, Green 0 0-2 0, Janicki 3 0-0 8, Tyron 4 0-0 9, Jensen 2 2-2 7, Wiese 1 0-3 2, VanDyke 3 0-2 6. Totals 14 2-9 35.

HART (66) Noggle 5 0-0 10, Gonzalez 3 1-2 7, Rockwell 4 3-3 12, Munoz 2 0-0 5, Copenhaver 2 0-2 4, Wollmer 1 0-0 3, Eisenlohr 3 3-4 9, Hovey 0 2-2 2, Boutell 2 0-0 5, Williamson 3 2-2 9. Totals 25 11-15 66.

Mason Co....14 4 12 5 — 35

Hart.............15 15 15 21 — 66

Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 5 (Quigley, Janicki 2, Tyron, Jensen), Hart 5 (Rockwell, Munoz, Wollmer, Boutell, Williamson). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 17, Hart 10.

Shelby 49, North Muskegon 19

SHELBY, Dec. 12 — Shelby played well on both ends of the court Thursday night to improve to 2-0 in the West Michigan Conference (2-1 overall) with a 49-19 win over North Muskegon.

The Tigers took command quickly, outscoring the Norse 16-4 in each of the first two quarters.

“We had a lot of energy and we spread out the scoring,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. “We are pretty tough to defend when we spread out the scoring and different girls step up and make shots.”

Lauren Dean paced the Tigers with 16 points, and Kendall Zoulek added 13, with eight rebounds. Lexi Schultz chipped in eight points and eight boards. Schultz and Dean each had four steals as well.

Hesperia 39,

Holton 28

HOLTON, Dec. 13 — Hesperia played great defense throughout Friday night against rival Holton, and that enabled the Panthers to earn their first win of the season on the road, 39-28.

The Panthers (1-1, 1-0 Central State Activities Association Silver) blanked Holton 6-0 in the first quarter and led 21-4 at halftime. The Red Devils got back into the game in the second half and fouled out enough Panthers to force Hesperia to play the final quarter and a half with only four players. Still, Hesperia was able to hang on.

“This was a really great team win,” Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said.

Rachel Romero led Hesperia with 15 points, and Becci Castillo added 13. Romero also swiped five steals. Emmi Tinkham grabbed 14 rebounds.

Walkerville 50,

Marion 36

WALKERVILLE, Dec. 13 — Walkerville defeated Marion Friday night, 50-36, to continue its hot start to the season.

The Wildcats dominated early, scoring the game’s first 15 points, and were never seriously threatened.

“We had a balance of scoring tonight and moved the ball around, getting good looks,” Wildcats’ coach Marc Pascavis said. “Marion is a good-coached team and made us work on defense.”

Mykaela Berumen led a balanced scoring effort for Walkerville with 10 points. Mercedes Masta scored nine points, Grace Chase and Zamora De La Paz each had eight points, and Haley Wightman chipped in seven points.

Brethren 38,

Pentwater 27

BRETHREN, Dec. 13 — Pentwater’s early-season struggles continued Friday night at Brethren, as the Falcons couldn’t get their offense going in a 38-27 loss.

The Falcons shot only 25 percent from the field and made just 5-of-13 at the free throw line, which loomed large in the final outcome.

“We trailed by only two in the third, all while playing sloppy basketball and battling foul trouble,” Falcons’ coach Joe Gorton said. “We had our chances, but we weren’t able to push through and get the road win.”

The Falcon forwards’ foul trouble hurt their ability to defend the Bobcats late in the game. Mikaylyn Kenney fouled out of the game after scoring six points, and Jhordan Miller-Rowe was whistled for her fourth early in the final quarter. She ended up with a team-best 14 points. Both forwards had six rebounds each.

Walkerville 47,

Marion 34

MARION, Dec. 16 — Walkerville rallied late to defeat Marion Monday night, 47-34, to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Wildcats struggled mightily on offense in the first half, managing only 12 points, but stayed in the game long enough to rally in the fourth quarter and secure the win.

“Marion played a great game and frustrated our girls and outplayed us for three and a half quarters,” Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. “We finally woke up and played a good quarter and survived.”

Zamora De La Paz led the ‘Cats with 14 points, and Mykaela Berumen had a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Although both schools are in the West Michigan D League, the game was not a conference game. It was added late due to Baldwin, another WMD school, not fielding a girls basketball team this season.

Hart 62, Ravenna 34

RAVENNA, Dec. 17 — Hart ripped off its fifth straight victory to open the season Tuesday night, dispatching Ravenna 62-34.

The Pirates got off to a slow start and actually trailed the Bulldogs 11-9 after the first quarter, but swiftly came to life in the second, outscoring Ravenna 23-8 to take the lead. Hart finished strong, posting a 16-2 final quarter.

Hart coach Travis Rosema said the Pirates were sparked to the good finish by a hard Bulldog foul on freshman Aspen Boutell.

Jayd Hovey scored 20 points to lead Hart (5-0, 3-0 West Michigan Conference). Nicole Rockwell and Kendall Williamson each added eight points.

Shelby 48,

Oakridge 26

SHELBY, Dec. 17 — Shelby continued its perfect start to West Michigan Conference play Tuesday by knocking off Oakridge 48-26.

In a season in which it appears many teams will record their first win over the Eagles in a long time, the victory was Shelby’s first in the series since the one in 2012-13 that secured a WMC co-championship with Oakridge.

“We played a little out of control tonight but were able to pick up a big conference win,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said.

Kendall Zoulek had a big night for the Tigers (4-1, 3-0 WMC), scoring 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Lexi Schultz added nine points and Lauren Dean chipped in six. Sharon Josephson pulled in 10 boards.

Wrestling

Hart 2-0 @

Orchard View Quad

MUSKEGON, Dec. 11 — Hart opened its wrestling season last Wednesday with a pair of wins at the Orchard View Quad.

The Pirates defeated Ravenna 73-0 in a West Michigan Conference match and knocked off Orchard View 66-12.

Standout wrestlers for Hart included Bryce Jorissen, Noah Bosley, Mason Cantu and Jerry Brandel, who each earned a pair of wins by pin. Also going 2-0 were Trayce Tate, Nick Sawdy, Spencer VanderZwaag, Chance Alvesteffer, Fabian Mendoza, Thomas Tanner and Leo Guadarrama.

Hesperia 15th @

Allegan Invitational

ALLEGAN, Dec. 14 — Wrestling in a loaded field of traditional powers, Hesperia placed 15th Saturday at the Allegan Southwest Classic, scoring 35 points. Whitehall was the event champion with 182 points.

Alex Sayer was Hesperia’s top finisher for the day, placing fifth at 103 pounds. Sayer went 3-1, scoring three straight pins in the consolation bracket after losing a first-round match.

Also placing for the Panthers were Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly and River Roberson, who each took sixth at 112 and 135 respectively. Both wrestlers posted 2-2 records. Korbin Klaus also went 2-2 at 145.

Shelby 2-3 @

Optimist Invite

SCOTTVILLE, Dec. 14 — Shelby went 2-3 at Saturday’s Mason County Central Optimist Invitational, recording victories over Ludington (48-33) and Traverse City St. Francis (42-31). The three defeats came to Benzie Central (52-24), Allendale (83-0) and Orchard View (48-30).

Tigers’ senior Jakob Whitlow was the team’s top performer for the day, going 4-1 with three victories by pin. Laz Madrigal was 3-2 with a pair of pins. Gary Rood and Zac Griffes each went 3-2 with a pin apiece, and Miguel Guerra went 3-2 as well.

Hart 4-0 @ Zeeland West Invitational

ZEELAND, Dec. 14 — Hart won all four of its matches Saturday to claim first place at the Zeeland West Invitational.

The Pirates’ four wins were all lopsided. They defeated a combined team 70-3, knocked off Wayland 59-17, and swept the two Zeeland schools (57-15 over Zeeland West and 51-26 over Zeeland East).

Undefeated Pirates for the day were Trayce Tate, Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu, Thomas Tanner, Leo Guadarrama, Cesar Velasquez and Tanner Breitwisch.

Cheer

Hart 3rd @

CCCAM Invite

GRAND RAPIDS, Dec. 14 — Hart finished third among Division 4 teams, and eighth overall, Saturday at the season-opening CCCAM scholarship invitational at Grand Rapids West Catholic.

The Pirates scored 579.08 points in the meet. Their top score was an impressive 264-point tally in the final round, which ranked second of all eight teams competing behind only champion Comstock Park. Early-round struggles, however, kept the Pirates in the back of the pack.