Boys Basketball

North Muskegon 46, Shelby 25

MUSKEGON, Dec. 19 — Shelby’s offensive struggles continued Thursday night at North Muskegon, as the Tigers dropped a 46-25 decision to the Norsemen.

Shelby (0-3, 0-2 West Michigan Conference) shot just over 28 percent from the field and turned the ball over 24 times. The Tiger defense performed fairly well, holding the Norsemen to 35.6 percent shooting.

Logan Claeys led Shelby with seven points, and Joseph Hayes and Zach Munoz each added six. Hayes grabbed five rebounds.

Walkerville 57,

Marion 49

WALKERVILLE, Dec. 19 — Walkerville earned its first West Michigan D League win of the season Thursday night at home, defeating the Marion Eagles 57-49.

The Wildcats improved to 2-2 on the year and 1-2 in the WMD.

Statistical information was not reported.

Mason Co. Central 59, Hart 35

HART, Dec. 19 — Despite a solid defensive effort Thursday, Hart lost a West Michigan Conference matchup to Mason County Central, 59-35.

The Pirates (2-2, 0-2 WMC) were able to somewhat limit MCC star Jeffery Carrier, who scored 17 points to lead all players, but MCC put two other scorers into double digits, damaging Hart’s chances.

“Hunter Tubbs did a great job individually on defense the entire game,” Hart coach Adam Jerry said.

Ayden Beachum scored nine points on three three-pointers, and Tubbs added seven. Ian Mesler chipped in six points.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (59) Chye 6 1-2 16, Draper 2 1-2 6, Simpson 5 0-0 12, M. Strejcek 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Q. Strejcek 0 0-1 0, Carrier 6 5-6 17. Totals 23 7-11 59.

HART (35) Bitely 1 0-0 2, H. Tubbs 2 2-3 7, M. Tubbs 1 1-2 3, Gamble 0 4-6 4, Mesler 2 2-6 6, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Beachum 3 0-0 9, Alvesteffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-17 35.

Mason Co....13 18 19 9 — 59

Hart..............12 7 10 6 — 35

Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 6 (Chye 3, Draper, Simpson 2), Hart 4 (H. Tubbs, Beachum 3). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 10, Hart 10. JV score — Mason Co. Central 49, Hart 43.

Pentwater @

Brethren PPD

Thursday’s scheduled Pentwater/Brethren basketball game was postponed due to a scheduling conflict. The game will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

White Cloud 63, Hesperia 42

HESPERIA, Dec. 20 — Hesperia showed some improvements Friday night against Central State Activities Association Silver opponent White Cloud, but dropped to 0-4 on the year with a 63-42 defeat.

Joao Lima led the Panthers with 10 points, and River Montague and Kaiden Robbins each chipped in nine.

Coach Andrew Worcester said he was pleased with the work his team is doing to improve.

“We have guys who give 100 percent,” Worcester said. “We have to improve free throws and offensive consistency and we will be on track to compete at a higher level.”

Girls Basketball

Marion 28,

Pentwater 24

MARION, Dec. 18 — Pentwater came up on the short end of another defensive struggle last Wednesday in the West Michigan D League, dropping a 28-24 decision at Marion.

The Falcons (0-4, 0-3 WMD) led by one going into the final quarter, but the Eagles outscored them 8-3 in that span to steal the game.

“The game was back and forth, and the refs let the girls play a little bit,” Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t adjust to the rougher style as well as I’d like, and that caused us to rush some shots. We were able to keep our turnovers down, but we missed some bunnies when we needed them.”

Terra Cluchey led the Falcon offense with eight points, but the team struggled from the floor, making only 9-of-42 shots. Cluchey also had seven rebounds. Jhordan Miller-Rowe added six points and six boards, also blocking a pair of shots. Gorton said Mikaylyn Kenney also had a strong, active game in the paint.

Walkerville 67,

Bear Lake 22

BEAR LAKE, Dec. 18 — Walkerville continued its sizzling start to the season last Wednesday, routing Bear Lake on the road by a 67-22 score.

The Wildcats improved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in West Michigan D League action with the victory.

“Bear Lake is a tough place to play and we haven’t been successful there,” Wildcats’ coach Marc Pascavis said. “It was a nice win for us and a big hurdle to overcome.”

Grace Chase led Walkerville with 19 points, and Mykaela Berumen added 18 points. Mercedes Masta chipped in 12 points.

The Wildcats played a fast-paced game, taking advantage of their athleticism.

“We had some issues in the first quarter finishing at the rim but settled down and played pretty well,” Pascavis said. “The girls played fast on defense and forced a lot of turnovers.”

White Cloud 44, Hesperia 34

HESPERIA, Dec. 20 — Hesperia got off to a slow start and dropped a 44-34 decision Friday to White Cloud in Central State Activities Association Silver play.

The Panthers (1-4, 1-1 CSAA Silver) rallied late, outscoring the Indians 15-8 in the final quarter, but a 20-7 halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.

“We finally got some shots to fall in the second half but we ran out of time,” Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said.

Emily Bayle led the Panthers with 18 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Emmi Tinkham pulled in 10 boards. Becci Castillo had three steals.

Wrestling

Hesperia T-8th, Shelby T-22nd @ Chippewa Hills Invite

REMUS, Dec. 21 — Hesperia had a strong showing at Saturday’s Chippewa Hills Invitational, finishing in a tie for eighth place with 83.5 team points. Shelby tied for 22nd place with 40 team points.

Eaton Rapids took the top spot at the meet, scoring 270 points.

The Panthers had two wrestlers make the finals at their weight classes; veterans Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly and Mack Baird each finished in second place.

Sturtevant-Roesly had an impressive day at 112 pounds, recording two pins and a technical fall to reach the finals before dropping a 9-3 decision to Chippewa Hills’ Gavin Miller.

Baird wrestled at 135 and reached the finals with two pins and a win by decision. In the finals he took on fellow all-state wrestler Max Brown of Whitehall, and Brown got the best of the matchup with a 7-1 decision win.

Three other Panthers placed. River Roberson took fifth place at 135, going 3-1 on the day. Two of his wins were by pin and the other was by major decision. Korbin Klaus finished sixth at 145, winning a match by pin. Alex Sayer was the Panthers’ fifth placer, coming in seventh at 103. Sayer scored two wins on the day, both by pin.

Shelby’s lone placer was veteran Jakob Whitlow, who came in eighth place at 189. Whitlow scored a pin in the second round for his lone victory of the day.

Cheer

Hart 1st, Shelby 2nd @ Mona Shores Invite

MUSKEGON, Dec. 18 — Hart had an impressive performance last Wednesday at the Mona Shores Invitational, easily taking first place among the three Division 4 teams competing and coming in third of the eight Division 3-4 teams. Shelby was second to the Pirates in D-4.

Hart outscored its D-4 competitors in every round on its way to 638.52 points, but especially excelled in the final round. The Pirates racked up 264.5 points, 100 more than Shelby and more than all but two schools across all divisions managed in the round.

The Tigers struggled in that final round, with 164.3 points. They scored 475.3 total points in the competition, edging Mason County Central by two.