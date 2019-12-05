Girls Basketball

Walkerville 59,

Hesperia 51

WALKERVILLE, Dec. 3 — Walkerville edged Hesperia Tuesday night in an exciting season opener at Walkerville, 59-51.

The Wildcats got key performances on each side of the ball. Mykaela Berumen spearheaded the Wildcat offense, scoring 22 points, and Julie Sheehy, a defensive specialist, was very effective against the Panthers’ guards, coach Marc Pascavis said.

“Mickey played aggressive and had a lot of open layups and controlled the game for us,” Pascavis said. “Julie Sheehy put severe pressure on Hesperia’s guards and made them work for everything they had. Great all-around game for us and a good start.”

Grace Chase added 11 points for Walkerville, and Sheehy had 10. Hesperia statistics had not been reported at press time.

Shelby 56, Manistee Catholic 24

SHELBY, Dec. 3 — Shelby opened its season in fine style Tuesday night against Manistee Catholic, securing a 56-24 victory on the back of great defense.

The Tigers outscored the visiting Sabers 17-4 in the first quarter and 16-3 in the second to take full control of the game.

“The girls did a great job pushing the ball and converting our tough defense into layups,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. “It was a great start for us.”

Sharon Josephson led the way for the Tigers with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Lexi Schultz was the most active defender, recording nine steals to go with her 15 points. Kendall Zoulek chipped in 10 points and four assists.