Boys Soccer

Ludington 2,

Shelby 1

LUDINGTON, Oct. 4 — Shelby lost a hard-fought battle at Ludington Friday by a 2-1 score.

The Tigers played well in defeat, but Ludington scored on a ball in front of the box that Shelby was unable to clear, and the Orioles later added a goal on a long shot form outside the box, coach Jairo Coronado said.

Keeper Ben Kelley did, however, save a Ludington penalty kick during the game. Layton Jennings had the Tigers’ only goal, in the second half.

“Shelby’s defense played a very well-organized game,” Coronado said. “Luis Garcia was the key for a phenomenal day for Shelby’s defense, since he only missed one pass and was able to stop many dangerous balls throughout the game.”

Walkerville 2nd, Pentwater 3rd @ WMD Tourney

BIG RAPIDS, Oct. 5 — Walkerville took second place and Pentwater was third Saturday when the three West Michigan D League soccer-playing schools got together at Big Rapids Crossroads for the WMD tournament.

The host Cougars won the title with a 1-0-1 record.

Pentwater opened the day by playing Crossroads to a 1-1 draw. Walkerville then edged the Falcons 1-0, with its only goal coming on a penalty kick, setting the Wildcats up for a shot at the Cougars.

However, Crossroads was able to get past Walkerville 3-1. The Wildcats’ only goal came in the second half.

The Falcons showed a good deal of improvement from its lopsided regular-season losses to both Crossroads and Walkerville, coach Dan Lubin said.

Hart 6,

Suttons Bay 0

SUTTONS BAY, Oct. 5 — Hart defeated Suttons Bay on the road Saturday by a score of 6-0.

The game likely would have ended by mercy rule, Hart coach Alex Hardy said, because Hart scored all six of its goals in the first half. However, it was Suttons Bay’s homecoming game, and the opposing coach asked that the Pirates allow the game to be played the full 80 minutes.

“It was a great game for many of the kids to get playing time,” Hardy said.

Nahum Rodriguez and Rigo Rangel each had two goals to lead the Pirates in the win. Guillermo Ortega and Michael Hernandez each scored once. David Knobel posted three assists, and Ortega had two helpers.

Volleyball

Hesperia 3, Holton 0

HOLTON, Oct. 2 — Hesperia downed Holton in three straight games last Wednesday, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11, to get back on track in the Central State Activities Association Silver.

The Panthers trailed 20-11 at one point in game two, but Allison Homfeld stepped to the service line to lead a 9-0 run to tie the score and ultimately allow Hesperia to win it. Emily Bayle had a 10-point service run of her own in game three to secure the sweep.

A balanced offense helped Hesperia get the win. Brooke Billings’ eight kills led the team, and Bayle and Rachel Romero added seven each. Bayle had an impressive eight aces as well. Aria Thomas, Romero and Bayle had six digs apiece to lead the Panther defense.

Shelby 1-2 @

Reed City Quad

REED CITY, Oct. 3 — Shelby went 1-2 at Thursday’s Reed City Quad, although coach Tom Weirich was less concerned with the result than the process as he tried out a tweaked lineup.

The Tigers had setter Lauren Dean back, so Weirich tinkered. The results weren’t great — a lopsided loss to Ludington, a two-game loss to Big Rapids, and a close win over Reed City — but at this stage of the season, improvement is what matters.

“We were trying something a little different with our lineup,” Weirich said. “It’s always good to get your setter back. We had some changes off that, and we had a couple of injuries that kept kids off the floor. We’re not putting too much stock in the loss column here.”

Kendall Zoulek led the Tiger defense with 29 digs and also paced the offense with eight kills. Sharon Josephson had 20 digs and four blocks. Courtney Brown served three aces.

Pentwater 3,

Mesick 0

PENTWATER, Oct. 3 — Pentwater bounced back from an uneven victory two days prior in a huge way against Mesick Thursday, picking up a hard-fought 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 win.

“What a turnaround from Tuesday,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “The girls came ready to play. Mika Hugo played her best match to date this season. She had some huge blocks and kills for us tonight. Mackenzie Breitner, Mikaylyn Kenney and Brianna Voorhies also stepped up in big ways tonight.”

Hugo posted 12 digs, four blocks and six kills in the Falcons’ victory, and Kenney notched 15 digs.

The trio of Terra Cluchey, Jhordan Miller-Rowe and Makaylah Cornelisse led the way as usual. Cluchey had 16 kills and Miller-Rowe added 11, and on defense, Miller-Rowe had 18 digs while Cluchey chipped in 17. Cornelisse had 31 assists, and Cluchey served four aces.

Pentwater 3,

Baldwin 0

BALDWIN, Oct. 7 — Pentwater swept Baldwin Monday night to complete an undefeated West Michigan D League regular season, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14.

The Falcons will try to take the outright WMD title at the upcoming conference tournament.

“I was happy to see the girls stay undefeated in the conference, as we had to work for that,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “Baldwin has improved tremendously. They are a very scrappy team and can really put the ball down when given the chance.”

Terra Cluchey had an impressive evening for the Falcons (17-6-1, 9-0 WMD), racking up 17 kills and nine aces. Jhordan Miller-Rowe led the Pentwater defense with 16 digs. Makaylah Cornelisse posted 41 assists.

Oakridge 3, Shelby 0

SHELBY, Oct. 8 — Shelby dropped a West Michigan Conference match to Oakridge Tuesday by a 25-14, 25-10, 25-15 score.

“We weren’t good tonight,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “That’s the bottom line...and the results were as such. We have a lot of work to do to straighten things out.”

Kendall Zoulek had 29 digs and seven kills, leading the Tigers in both categories. Morgan Weirich chipped in 22 digs.

Walkerville 3,

Mason Co. Eastern 0

CUSTER, Oct. 8 — Walkerville swept Mason County Eastern in West Michigan D League volleyball action Tuesday, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19.

Walkerville statistics were not reported.

Hesperia 3,

White Cloud 1

HESPERIA, Oct. 8 — Hesperia knocked off White Cloud Tuesday night, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, to stay on course for a shot at Central State Activities Association Silver leader Morley-Stanwood later in the season.

Hesperia (26-8-1, 6-1 CSAA Silver) enjoyed a balanced offense, led by Rachel Romero with 13 kills. Emily Bayle added 11. Bayle paced the Panther defense with 15 digs, and Romero chipped in 10. Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas combined for 39 assists.

Cross Country

Hart girls win

again @ Portage

Invitational

PORTAGE, Oct. 8 — The Hart Pirates’ girls haven’t always had the easiest run in chasing down a state championship three-peat, but Saturday at one of the biggest meets of the year, they sent the message loud and clear that they aren’t going anywhere.

Hart saw three of its scoring runners set new season bests and all five scorers place in the top 13 in the Division 3 race at Saturday’s Portage Invitational. The Pirates dominated the scores in the 34-school race, finishing 86 points ahead of second-place Shepherd, 37-123.

“They made a statement when they came through the first mile grouped within seconds,” Hart coach Terry Tatro said. “Their hard work is paying off as postseason is nearing.”

Savannah Ackley won the race and set a new season best with a time of 18:58.5, edging a pair of Traverse City St. Francis runners for the top spot. Lynae Ackley checked in at fifth place, posting a time of 19:15.0, and Audrey Enns finished sixth with a time of 19:22.6. MacKenzie Stitt and Brenna Aerts each notched their own season best times to close out the Pirate scoring. Stitt finished 12th (19:42.1) and Aerts was 13th (19:46.8).

In addition, varsity runners Lauren VanderLaan and Layla Creed also set new season best times.

Hart’s boys also performed well, finishing sixth among 36 teams. Alex Enns earned the top finish for Hart, placing sixth and setting a new season best time of 16:25.4. Spencer VanderZwaag was Hart’s second finisher, and he also set a season best time of 17:26.0. VanderZwaag placed 46th. Hunter Tubbs placed 50th (17:33.0), Michael Tubbs set a new personal best and took 53rd (17:41.2), and Clayton Ackley was 56th (17:45.7).

Hesperia and Walkerville also raced in the meet. The Wildcats’ Shane Achterhof had another impressive run in the Division 4 race, taking second place with a time of 16:24.3. Alex Sheehy also ran well, coming in 21st (17:39.8). Fischer Brondstetter was Walkerville’s third finisher, in 211th (28:15.4). For the Wildcat girls, Julie Sheehy was 74th (23:58.8), Maggie Sweet was 144th (31:04.9) and Hayley Adams was 149th (35:25.7).

The Hesperia boys placed 34th in the D-3 race. Chris Stapel (123rd, 18:46.0) was the Panthers’ top finisher. Also scoring were Gabriel Brasser (226th, 20:28.3), Evan Bowkamp (267th, 21:01.2), Jake Smith (268th, 21:02.1) and Peyton Walton (362nd, 25:49.1).

Hesperia’s girls could not score, but did have four finishers, led by Becci Castillo, who finished 69th in a time of 21:36.7. Other finishers were Taylor Stapel (190th, 24:11.3), Sydney Hasted (199th, 24:21.2) and Kaylyn Hasty (262nd, 26:23.9).

Hesperia boys 4th @ Kent City Jamboree

KENT CITY, Oct. 7 — Hesperia’s boys cross-country team finished fourth Monday at the Kent City jamboree, which was moved from last Tuesday due to heavy rains that day.

The Panthers’ girls could not score, and Kent City earned the top spot in both races.

Chris Stapel was Hesperia’s top finisher in the race, coming in fifth with a time of 18:59.3. Mack Baird, the Panthers’ #2 runner, placed 22nd with a time of 21:06.6. He was one of four Hesperia runners to place between 22nd and 27th. Evan Bowkamp came in 24th place (21:23.4), Gabriel Brasser was 25th (21:25.2) and Jake Smith took 27th (22:08.3).

Becci Castillo placed fourth in the girls’ race, with a time of 21:55.1. Sydney Hasted and Taylor Stapel finished back-to-back in 18th and 19th, with respective times of 25:19.9 and 25:25.3.