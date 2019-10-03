Boys Soccer

Muskegon Catholic 3, Pentwater 2

PENTWATER, Sept. 26 — Pentwater lost a tough battle Thursday at home to Muskegon Catholic by a 3-2 score.

The Falcons’ Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had both of his team’s goals in the defeat.

Shelby 4, Grant 0

GRANT, Sept. 27 — Shelby blanked Grant Friday in an impressive victory, 4-0.

“With a good passing game, a very solid defense, a goalie who made tremendous saves, and an offense who capitalized on the opportunities they had to score, Shelby was able to beat Grant,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said.

Ville Kantonen had three of the Tigers’ goals in the win, and Alvaro Avilez added one. Ben Kelley made 10 saves in goal, and Coronado said four of those saves were in one-on-one situations against a Grant forward.

Coronado added that Joseph Hayes, Riley Garcia and Logan Claeys played great games on defense and in the midfield.

Shelby 3-0 @ Big Rapids Crossroads Tournament

BIG RAPIDS, Sept. 28 — Shelby came away with the trophy Saturday at the Big Rapids Crossroads tournament, winning all three of its games. The Tigers defeated Buckley 2-1, Algoma Christian 7-1, and the host Cougars 2-0.

Layton Jennings had a big day in his return to the lineup, scoring four goals in the three games. Ville Kantonen and Joseph Hayes each scored twice, and Gabriel Gonzalez, Alvaro Avilez and Henry Kidder had a goal apiece.

“My defense played a great tournament, only allowing two goals all day, especially Brian Garcia, Luis Garcia, and Henry Kidder,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “Ben Kelley had a great day too, with 12 saves.”

Shelby @ Hart PPD

Tuesday’s scheduled Shelby/Hart soccer game at Hart was postponed due to heavy rains. The game will now be played this Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m.

Because of the move, Thursday’s scheduled Walkerville @ Hart soccer game has been canceled.

Volleyball

Morley-Stanwood 3, Hesperia 0

MORLEY, Sept. 25 — Hesperia’s quest for a Central State Activities Association Silver title took a hit last Wednesday with a three-game loss to Morley-Stanwood by a score of 25-16, 25-22, 25-16.

“The girls had trouble finding the high-energy offense and aggressive defense they have been playing with this season,” Panthers’ coach Monica Grimard said.

The Mohawks threw Hesperia off its game and never let the visitors get comfortable. Hesperia will have to recapture its winning ways and hope that an Oct. 30 rematch in Hesperia goes the other way.

Rachel Romero led Hesperia offensively with seven kills. Emily Bayle added six kills. Bayle notched nine digs, and Romero had seven.

Shelby 1-1

@ Home Tri

SHELBY, Sept. 26 — Shelby split a home tri meet Thursday night, beating Fremont in a competitive three-game match 17-25, 25-16, 16-14 to bounce back from a 25-23, 25-11 loss to Ludington in its first match of the night.

Shelby coach Tom Weirich said his team responded well after the Tigers’ disappointing loss to Mason County Central two days prior.

“I was curious how it would play out tonight,” Weirich said. “We played one of our best matches of the season against Fremont. That’s a team that beat us earlier this season. They had a good strong first game against Ludington as well.”

Kendall Zoulek paced the Tigers with 13 kills and three aces, and Sharon Josephson added 12 kills for the night. Morgan Weirich compiled 24 digs, and MaKennah Sawyer had 16 assists.

“We’re hopefully making some things click,” Weirich said. “We’re battling injuries, which isn’t easy for a young team to do.”

Hart 3,

White Cloud 2

HART, Sept. 26 — Hart rose up after a slow game-one start to rally for an impressive and intense five-game win over local power White Cloud Thursday night. The Pirates took the match by a 16-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 16-14 score.

“The Lady Pirates rallied together in a wonderful team effort,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said.

Hart played good defense in the match, led by 23 digs from Nicole Rockwell. Cassidy Copenhaver added 19 digs. On offense, Lili VanGelderen posted 11 kills, with Autumn Sharrow adding eight. Sharrow also had five blocks. Finley Kistler passed out 18 assists.

Pentwater 3,

Manistee Catholic 0

PENTWATER, Sept. 26 — Pentwater kept rolling through the West Michigan D League Thursday night, defeating Manistee Catholic 25-10, 25-10, 25-8. It was the Falcons’ ninth straight win.

The Falcons dominated at the service line. Makaylah Cornelisse reeled off a run of 16 service points at one point, and Mikaylyn Kenney had an 11-point run.

“Catholic really struggled to run an offense off our serving,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said.

Kenney had seven aces to lead the Falcons, and Cornelisse added six. Terra Cluchey had a big offensive night with 16 kills, and Jhordan Miller-Rowe added 11. Miller-Rowe posted a team-best nine digs.

BR Crossroads 3, Walkerville 2

BIG RAPIDS, Sept. 26 — Walkerville lost a five-game thriller Thursday to Big Rapids Crossroads in West Michigan D League volleyball action, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-5.

Statistics from the match were not reported.

Hesperia 2-1

@ Montague Quad

MONTAGUE, Sept. 28 — Hesperia won two of its three matches at Saturday’s Montague Quad, earning victories over Fremont and a very good Spring Lake team, but losing to the host Wildcats.

Hesperia opened with Spring Lake, a perennial Division 2 power, and rallied from a game one loss to come away with an exciting 22-25, 25-23, 15-11 win. The Wildcats slowed down Hesperia in the Panthers’ second match, 25-15, 25-18. Hesperia finished strong with a 25-14, 25-18 win over Fremont.

Emily Bayle excelled offensively for the Panthers (19-8-1), racking up 24 kills. She also had three aces. Rachel Romero added 12 kills. The Romero/Bayle duo also paced the defense, with Romero posting 19 digs and Bayle adding 14. The Panthers’ play at the net was very good, as they notched 13 team blocks during the quad, led by Brooke Billings with five. Aria Thomas and Kyra Sayer combined for 45 assists.

Pentwater 3, Mason Co. Eastern 1

CUSTER, Oct. 1 — Although Pentwater came away with a win Tuesday night over West Michigan D League opponent Mason County Eastern, the team’s 10th in a row, Falcons’ coach Kerry Newberg came away concerned.

The final score of the Falcons’ win was 25-20, 25-15, 25-27, 25-9.

“Tonight was one of those nights that really worry you as a head coach,” Newberg said. “We couldn’t finish and we couldn’t adjust. We played on a slippery floor tonight over in MCE but MCE was playing on the same slippery floor. We just didn’t do the things a veteran team should do.”

Pentwater (10-3, 7-0 WMD) was carried by its serving. Terra Cluchey in particular was remarkable at the service line, earning 15 aces. It’s a good thing she was, because the offense wasn’t there; Jhordan Miller-Rowe’s five kills paced the team.

“At times we served very well and that kept us in the match,” Newberg said. “We gave up a set by not playing our game and not adjusting. I am hoping this will be a learning experience for the second half of the season.”

Cross Country

Pentwater,

Walkerville race @ Marion Jamboree

MARION, Sept. 25 — Walkerville runners Shane Achterhof and Alex Sheehy earned the top two spots at last Wednesday’s West Michigan D League jamboree in Marion.

Neither Walkerville or Pentwater teams were able to score as a team.

Achterhof won the race by 34 seconds, posting a time of 17:51.3, and Sheehy followed with a time of 18:25.98.

The Wildcats had two other boys’ finishers: Matthew Ashbrook, in 18th place (21:21.4) and Fischer Brondstetter, in 40th (31:30.0).

Pentwater had four finishers in the boys’ race, led by Julien Nyberg, who took ninth (20:09.6). Also finishing were Seth Davila in 24th (22:35.7), James Davis in 27th (23:46.7) and Shane Roberts in 36th (27:22.0).

Julie Sheehy was the top county finisher in the girls’ race, coming in seventh (26:56.5). Hayley Adams was the Wildcats’ other finisher, in 25th (39:05.6). For Pentwater, Lizzy Arnouts was the only finisher, coming in 17th (29:49.5).

Hart girls win @

Allendale Invite

ALLENDALE, Sept. 28 — Hart’s girls cross-country team rolled to a win Saturday at the Allendale Invitational, taking the Falcon division’s top spot by 70 points over McBain, 32-102.

The Pirates, who coach Terry Tatro said would’ve won the large-school Scarlet division as well had they raced in it, had four of the top seven finishers in the race. Audrey Enns was Hart’s top runner, placing second with a time of 19:10.2. Savannah Ackley closely followed in third (19:14.2). Lynae Ackley took fifth and had a time of 19:37.8, and MacKenzie Stitt placed seventh with her season-best time of 20:01.5. Brenna Aerts, Hart’s fifth scorer, came in 15th place (20:39.4).

Hart’s boys also performed well, coming in second place in the Falcon division behind only Saugatuck. Alex Enns took second in the race with a time of 16:31.0, only 2.3 seconds behind Saugatuck’s Nik Pettinga. Hunter Tubbs was Hart’s second finisher, in 15th place (17:28.9), and Spencer VanderZwaag was 20th (17:37.5). Also scoring were Michael Tubbs (22nd, a season best 17:41.9) and Seth Ackley (30th, a personal best 17:51.7).

Walkerville’s Shane Achterhof and Alex Sheehy placed highly in the boys’ Falcon race as well, though the Wildcats could not score as a team. Achterhof finished fourth, with a time of 16:50.5, and Sheehy was 18th in a time of 17:36.2. Matthew Ashbrook (102nd, 20:27.2) and Fischer Brondstetter (134th, 29:41.1) also finished for Walkerville.

The Hesperia boys took 16th place in the Falcon division, paced by Chris Stapel. Stapel finished 73rd in a time of 19:00.7. Other scorers were Gabriel Brasser (99th, 20:20.0), Evan Bowkamp (108th, 20:44.8), Mack Baird (111th, 20:55.9) and Jake Smith (122nd, 22:42.2).

Four Panther girls finished, led by Becci Castillo in 38th place (21:56.8). She was joined by Taylor Stapel (81st, 24:29.4), Sydney Hasted (84th, 24:37.8) and Kaylyn Hasty (104th, 28:46.4). Walkerville finishers were Julie Sheehy (80th, 24:29.1) and Maggie Sweet (105th, 28:56.0).

Kelder Invitational PPD

Tuesday’s scheduled Kelder Invitational at Mason County Central was postponed due to heavy rains. There was no report of a make-up date at press time.