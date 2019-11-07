Volleyball

Hart 3,

Mason Co. Eastern 0

CUSTER, Oct. 29 — Hart defeated Mason County Eastern last Tuesday in a non-conference match, 3-0. The final score was 25-17, 25-13, 25-10.

Cassidy Copenhaver had five kills to lead the Pirates, and Finley Kistler posted six assists. The Pirates had 10 aces in the victory.

Shelby 0-2

@ Sparta Tri

SPARTA, Oct. 30 — Battling injury and illness, Shelby went 0-2 last Wednesday at the Sparta Tri to complete its regular season, losing to Sparta 25-17, 25-16 and to Fremont 20-25, 28-26, 15-8.

“We had to piece together a lineup for the Sparta Tri that put some of our athletes in positions they haven’t played before, or at least in a number of years,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “We were able to work on a few offensive strategies during this tri that we are hoping will pay off in our district match-ups.”

Ella Olmstead led Shelby (12-22-6) in kills, with 10, and Morgan Weirich had 29 digs. Sharon Josephson added 24 digs and seven kills, and Lauren Dean notched 20 assists.

Pentwater 2-1 @ Muskegon Cath. Quad

MUSKEGON, Oct. 31 — Pentwater earned a 2-1 record Thursday at the Muskegon Catholic Quad to close out the regular season.

The Falcons defeated Holton and Zion Christian but lost a match to Muskegon Catholic.

Statistics from the matches were not reported.

Onekama 3, Hart 0

HART, Oct. 31 — Hart lost its regular-season finale to Onekama Thursday night by a score of 25-14, 25-17, 25-15.

The matches’ statistics were not reported.

Hesperia 3-2 @ C. Montcalm Tourney

STANTON, Nov. 2 — Hesperia ended the regular season by posting a 3-2 record Saturday at the Central Montcalm Tournament.

The Panthers played solid volleyball on the day, losing only to the eventual event champions, Cadillac, and to their conference rival Morley-Stanwood, albeit in a more competitive match than the easy Mohawks’ win the previous Wednesday.

After that 0-2 start, Hesperia won three straight matches to win the Bronze bracket. The Panthers beat Big Rapids to close pool play, beat Pellston in the bracket semifinals, then downed the Cardinals again in the Bronze title game.

Emily Bayle had a great all-around day for the Panthers, leading the defense with 36 digs and also leading the offense with 29 kills. Rachel Romero added 25 digs and 19 kills, and also led the team in aces with 11. Kyra Sayer posted 44 assists, and freshman call-up Lacey McCallum chipped in 32.

Pentwater 3,

Walkerville 0

BIG RAPIDS, Nov. 4 — Pentwater began its postseason quest for a seventh straight district title Monday by blanking conference rival Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads, 3-0. The final score was 25-19, 25-15, 25-15.

The Wildcats played solid defense against Pentwater, but the Falcons were able to eventually wear them down, coach Kerry Newberg said.

“Walkerville dug many of our attacks up tonight, so it was hard to find a spot to put the ball,” Newberg said. “We eventually overpowered them down the stretch, as we have many players who pass and hit well.

“We came out to a slower start than I would like to see in a postseason match. We took a while to find our groove.”

Jhordan Miller-Rowe led the Pentwater offense with 13 kills, while Terra Cluchey led the defense with 12 digs. Miller-Rowe and Mikaylyn Kenney each recorded three aces, and Makaylah Cornelisse posted 19 assists.

With the win, Pentwater (26-7-2) advanced to the district semifinal against Mason County Eastern Wednesday, also at Crossroads.