The Pentwater Service Club last week announced that its members will build a raised bed community garden in the Village of Pentwater as a gift to the community to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary Jan. 9, 2020. The raised bed gardens project was one of 14 projects the club considered for its 50th year, flagship project. Planning will begin immediately on the gardens, which are expected to be operational in time for the 2020 planting season.
“For 50 years the PSC has been the preeminent service club in Pentwater and our raised bed project will be a fitting gift to mark our first half century of service to the people of our community,” said Glenn Beavis, president of the club.
Expected to cost approximately $6,000, the plan includes 20 raised beds covering 2,500 square feet of fenced in garden-area. Participating residents will pay an annual fee and agree to the rules set forth by a governing board. Water is already on site, which is located on the east side of the existing Pentwater Township Library on the old site. There is room for expansion if more people request garden space than there is room for in the first phase.