Great Lakes Shipwrecks Inspire Award-Winning Poetry
When Michigan Notable Book Author Cindy Hunter Morgan was growing up, she and her family would camp every summer near Stony Creek. She would look for the skeleton of a shipwreck that was on the Lake Michigan shore. She didn’t know what ship it was but she was fascinated by it, and the Great Lakes themselves.
Those memories inspired Ms. Hunter Morgan’s 2018 Michigan Notable Book “Harborless,” a collection of her poems about Great Lakes shipwrecks.
Join The Friends of the Montague Library at the next Summer Book Talk on Wednesday, Aug. 1, to welcome Cindy Hunter Morgan back to the area. Ms. Hunter Morgan will read from her book and share the history of the wrecks, each of which are explored in the poems with a mix of historical accuracy and imagination.
“Every wreck has its own story and its own significance for individual lives,” said Ms. Hunter Morgan. “The poems are a way into the lives of the people on the boats and a way into thinking about the terror, helplessness, or even the peace that those people may have felt.”
Ms. Hunter Morgan’s presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m .at the Montague Library Building (in the lower level City Council Chambers), 8778 Ferry Street, Montague, Michigan. Harborless will be available for sale and autograph at the event. All book talks are free and open to the public.
The 2018 Summer Book Talk series is sponsored by Bishop Farms, Boardwell Mechanical Services, CORE Realty, HarborLight Credit Union, MasterTag, Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club, Shelby State Bank, White Lake Beacon, and White Swan Inn.