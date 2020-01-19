Montague Police
January 13
• At 7:52 a.m., a car-deer crash occurred on Eilers Road, west of Cook Street. A vehicle driven by a 69-year-old White River Township man struck a deer. The driver was not injured. The vehicle suffered minor damage.
• At 10 a.m., a threats complaint by a student was reported by Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Blvd. The threats were made to anothe student. The report was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office for review.
Whitehall Police
January 16
• Whitehall police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Colby for an intoxicated subject. When officers arrived at the 3:56 a.m. call they found the 36-year-old Dalton Township man who admitted to drinking too much Fireball whiskey. The subject was transported to an address on Crystal Lake Road where he could stay for the night.
January 15
• At 4:15 a.m. officers were called to a family dispute in the 700 block of Livingston Street. When officers arrived they spoke with the caller who reported her boyfriend had left for the evening to go to the casino despite her objections. While he was away she threw his clothes into the front yard and locked the doors. The man arrived home at about 4 a.m. and an argument ensued. The man collected some clothes and left to spend the night at a different location. There was no assault and no further action was taken.
January 14
• A Norton Shores resident reported that checks from his account at a local bank had been forged and cashed here. The victim reported that the suspect is his daughter and that one check was written each day during the second week of January. The total loss was over $400 and caused the victim to have his account overdrawn. The case remains under investigation.
• A theft was reported in the 1800 block of S. Mears Avenue. The caller reported that they receive gift cards as part of a fundraiser. When they opened the package of cards it was noticed that some cards were missing. A suspect was identified in the 7:56 a.m. case and the victim is attempting to resolve the matter without prosecution.
January 12
• An officer investigating a vehicle at a local hotel arrested three people on felony drug charges. At 10:11 p.m. the officer noted a person near a vehicle who walked away as the officer drove through the parking lot. The officer checked the license plate and found it was improper. The officer left the area and called the registered owner to discover that the license plate had been stolen. Sometime later, as the officer was driving by the 1000 block of Colby Street again, he observed four people by that same vehicle. The officer made contact with the people and during the resulting investigation recovered suspected methamphetamine, heroin and narcotics equipment. A 31-year-old Montague Township woman and a 37-year-old North Muskegon man were both arrested for drug possession. One of the subjects, a 32-year-old Whitehall woman, was also found to be wanted on a court warrant and was arrested. During a search of her backpack additional heroin was found. All three suspects were lodged at Muskegon County Jail.
• At 3:26 a.m. Whitehall police were called to the 200 block of N. Livingston St. The caller, a 90-year-old resident, reported that her house was too warm. The responding officer checked the thermostat and found the batteries were dead. The officer changed the batteries for the woman and the furnace returned to normal function.
• An officer on patrol observed a known person that was also known to have a suspended license. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the car at 1:59 a.m. in the 6900 block of Durham Road. After confirming the 36-year-old driver’s identity and license status he was handcuffed and placed in the patrol vehicle. While being taken into custody the officer observed what appeared to be a rock of crack cocaine on the driver’s seat. It was later decided to release the Fruitland township resident to seek a warrant. After the suspect was removed from the patrol car and additional rock of cocaine was found on the patrol car seat. The suspect was released pending lab testing and issuance of a warrant.
January 11
• An officer on patrol observed a vehicle weaving and driving on the wrong side of the road in the 1200 block of E. Alice Street. The officer tried to stop the vehicle at 11 p.m. but the vehicle continued, failing to stop at four-way intersection and not stopping until it arrived at her residence in the 800 block of Warner Street. The officer had the 53-year-old driver perform sobriety tests and she failed them all except for the preliminary breath test. The officer did not arrest the driver but the woman was cited for a driver’s re-exam by the secretary of state.
• A resident of the 1200 block of E. Colby Street called police to report that she was being harassed by her “step grandson.” According to the 8:01 p.m. caller, her son had been arrested the night before and now she was receiving threatening Facebook messages from the child. The responding officer spoke with the child’s mother and requested that the messages stop. The officer also instructed the caller on how to block further messages. No other action was taken.
• An officer on patrol at 7:11 p.m. made a traffic stop after a license plate check showed the vehicle was uninsured. When questioned, the 26-year-old driver stated that he did not have a license and that he was only in town to deliver medicine to a friend. The Muskegon man was later cited for driving on a suspended license. During the stop in the 500 block of E. Colby Street the officer noted the order of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. The 20-year-old passenger was questioned but claimed he was not drinking. The vehicle was searched and an open can of beer was found under the passenger seat and a full can found behind the driver. A preliminary breath test on the passenger also showed he had been drinking. The Muskegon Township man was cited for the open container. The pair were transported to an address in Montague so a licensed driver could retrieve them and the vehicle.
• Five students aged 15 and 16 were cited for possession of marijuana after they were discovered in a small building on school grounds. On January 8 an administrator at the middle school observed the students in the area and approached them, and had them leave. Shortly after he returned and discovered makeshift pipes and marijuana in the building where they had been. The case was then turned over to the school resource officer.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
January 13
• At 9:04 p.m., a non-aggravated assault was reported in the 6400 block of Ewing Road, Cedar Creek Township.
• At 2:54 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Sweeter Road at Holton-Duck Lake Road, Cedar Creek Township.
January 12
• At 8:40 p.m., a violation of controlled substance was reported in the 3000 block of Putnam Road, Dalton Township.
• At 8:03 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred on Dalson Road at McMillan Road, Cedar Creek Township.
• At 11:44 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Dalson Road at Bard Road, Dalton Township.
• At 1:32 a.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 3900 block of Whitehall Road, Dalton Township.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
January 14
• At 6:01 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported in the 1300 block of Logan Road.
• At 4:32 p.m., damage to property was reported in the 1100 block of Whitehall Road.
January 12
• At 10:33 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on southbound US-31 at the southbound Holton Road entrance ramp.
January 8
• At 2:45 p.m., a non-aggravated assault was reported in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Road.
• At 7:49 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Road at E. River Road.