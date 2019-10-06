Winter is Coming: Prepping The Autumn Garden free presentation will be offered by the Dirt Daubers Garben Club on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:00 p.m., at White Lake Methodist Church Montague Campus, 8555 Cook St.
As fall progresses and temperatures drop, plants are preparing for dormancy. While it seems that activity in the garden has stopped, there’s a lot going on under the soil until it freezes. Newly transplanted trees and shrubs, divisions of perennials, and hardy bulbs are all growing roots, drawing on soil nutrients and moisture around them. Earthworms and microbes in the soil are still processing the organic material they’re finding. Even with all of this going on under the surface, your plants need protection from the cold, frigid weather.
This slideshow and talk with local permaculture farmer / teacher, Keith Johnson, will address the varieties of fall garden tasks needed to prepare for the onset of cold temperatures and will explore the potential to extend the growing season with cold frames, hoop structures and other means of modifying the local microclimate.
Johnson was raised in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and has been a commercial landscaper, stonemason, and organic gardener since 1976 in places as varied as subtropical Bay Area of California, the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Michigan, and the mountains of W. North Carolina. After devouring the book, Permaculture One in 1978 he continued to learn all he could on the subject. He’s been teaching Permaculture since ‘95, has instructed more than 1,300 students. Besides his diploma from the Permaculture Institute (2013, in Education, Design, Site Development, Community Service, and Media) he also has two diplomas, (2016) one for Teaching and one for Design, from the Permaculture Institute of North America.
The lecture is free and the public is welcome to attend. Refreshments are provided.