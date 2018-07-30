In the August 7 primary, four of the nine Muskegon County Commission districts will have competition.
In Muskegon County there will be primary races in four of the nine, two-year term commissioner seats.
District 9 will have races for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
On the Democratic side, incumbent Ken Mahoney of Montague will be challenged by Democrat Andrew Heykoop of Twin Lake.
The Republican nomination is being sought by Eric Rothoff of Twin Lake and Richard A Holman of Whitehall Township.
In District 1, incumbent Democrat Rillastine Wilkins will face Pat Jones. Republican Demario Phillips is not challenged in the primary. In November the winner will face Republican Demario L. Phillips.
In District 2, Commission Chairman Ben Cross will be challenged by former State Rep. Marcia Hovey-Wright in the Democratic primary. There is no Republican or third party candidates for that seat.
In District 5, two Republican candidates are running for the seat being vacated by Marvin Engle. They are former State Rep. David Farhat of Muskegon and Zach Lahring of Ravenna.
The Beacon sent questionnaires to all candidates. Not all responded.
District 9
Democratic Primary
Ken Mahoney
Ken Mahoney of 8008 Old Channel Trail, has been a county commissioner since 2007.
The 71-year-old is the chairperson of the Muskegon County Ways and Means Committee, chairperson of the Muskegon County health advisory committee, vice-chair of the Land Bank Authority, member of the White Lake Association, active in the White Lake Senior Center, Hilt’s Landing Committee and a member of several other groups such as the White Lake Area Historical Society.
Before becoming a commissioner, Mahoney was a Montague school board trustee from 1982-1986.
Top priorities if elected:
“I want to encourage economic growth to help job creation by being financially responsible in maintaining the county’s AA bond rating and a healthy fund balance.
“I will continue my efforts to improve the working relationships between the county and local units of government by making myself available to local leaders and citizens.”
Andrew Heykoop
Heykoop, age 32, operates Eagle Towing & Recovery. He has attended some college courses and has not previously held public office.
Heykoop has donated over 1000 hours to community projects such as Traffic Incident Management Instructor, and traveling statewide to teach Traffic Incident Management to first responders at no cost.
Top Priorities if elected:
“My top two priorities are bringing live streaming of Commissioner meetings so the public can view them on their own time and to end health benefits for County Commissioners as part time County employees; no other County employee receives them neither should the board.”
Republican Primary
Eric Rothoff
Rothoff, age 48, of Twin Lake, is a Remote Business Personal Technology expert for Support.com, working from home for a California Tech company.
His post-secondary education includes: Michigan State University, Engineering College - BS Computer Science, Michigan State University, James Madison College – BA Social Science-International Relations, Muskegon Community College- Continuing Education classes.
The Holton High School graduate spent 12 years in Kazakhstan as a missionary, where he helped create their free market economy by creating a communications company that provided email, Internet, and business directories in four cities.
Top priorities if elected:
“Last year, the General Fund’s reserves were expected to be depleted by FY2019, and a negative $38 million by FY2022. And instead of reevaluating the usefulness or necessity of current programs, the County Commission decided to try and increase services by $1.4 million through a millage that would raise $6.2 million. (And using the remaining $4.8 million to cover the current budget shortfall.) Then in January, the County Commission took $1.7 million from a millage fund, “to Keep individuals in their homes as long as possible” to pay for the debts of Brookhaven before its closing. And since FY2015, the County has cut payment for employees other post-employment benefits (OPEB) fund so its total unfunded liability as of 2017 is approximately $38.7 million.
“And now, the County Commissioners are looking to borrow $96 million in bonds to pay down the unfunded pension liabilities, in the hopes they can make the expected 7.75% interest that the pension fund claims. Again, the government should not be risking taxpayers money on businesses ventures. Instead the focus should be on providing the required services as efficiently as possible, and provide additional services as the taxpayers request.
“Transparency is vital to insuring that politicians or government employees don’t use their positions against the taxpayers. The ability to say, “I want to see what companies bid to purchase and install the new IT equipment,” means that choice of companies have to be defensible. You can’t choose the highest bid, just because they gave a personal loan of $27,950.
Transparency also makes it much harder to hide illegal actions. When government officials have to turn over all emails, and can only talk about actions at announced, recorded public forums, the ability to conspire against taxpayers or the law is extremely hampered. And any actions, whether IT expenditures, or decisions on building a new jail, can be reviewed in light of new information.
“And since it is the taxpayers that employ the politicians and government officials, they should have the right to review their decisions and actions at any time, to ensure that the tax payer’s interests are protected.”
Richard A Holman
Holman, of Whitehall Township, did not respond.
District 1
Democratic Primary
Rillastine R. Wilkins
Wilkins, of Muskegon, did not respond.
Pat Jones
Jones, of Muskegon, did not respond.
District 2
Democratic Primary
Benjamin Cross
Cross of Muskegon, the incumbent Commission Chairman, did not respond.
Marcia Hovey-Wright
Marcia Hovey-Wright of Muskegon, ACSW is a retired Michigan State Representative 92nd District (1211-2016), a retired private practice psychotherapist and school social worker for Orchard View Schools.
The 72-year-old and has a Masters in Social Work from University of Michigan an a Masters in Management from Aquinas College. She serves on the board of Every Women’s Place, on the City of Muskegon Planning Commission and is an active member of the Muskegon Rotary. Hovey-Wright has raised campaign funds for numerous Democratic candidates and non-profits, and has been active in her church, school PTA, YMCA. She recently volunteered for the Exit program and Muskegon Heights public schools.
Top priorities if elected:
“Address the dangerous liability of the Muskegon County pension fund by exploring viable solutions to better funding it. Muskegon is 78th of 83 counties, the bottom of the barrel, in pension liability.
“Initiate strategic planning to explore creative new income sources and cost reductions to help balance the budget without further cuts. This could include generating more renewable energy at our Wastewater Treatment Plant and other county owned property, especially in the land bank. Also initiate criminal justice reform to reduce jail occupancy by providing mental health and substance services to where appropriate. Then we can rent out cells as promised to state and federal prison systems for income (not for immigrants).
District 5
Republican Primary
David Farhat
Farhat of Muskegon, did not respond.
Zach Lahring
Lahring of Ravenna, did not respond.