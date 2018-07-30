Grant Township
Grant Township voters will be faced with two proposals. The first will be a 2-mill road levy for two years. The request is for a 1.9948 renewal due to the Headlee amendment and a .0052-mill increase for the 2-mill total. The levy is expected to generate $144,108 in the first year. Property owners with a $50,000 taxable value would pay $100 in the first year. The second request is for a 1-mill fire protection levy for 10 years. The request is for a .9948-mill renewal due to the Headlee Amendment and a .0052-mill increase for the 1-mill total. The levy is expected to generate $72,054 in the first year. Property owners with a $50,000 taxable value would pay $50 in the first year.
Claybanks Township
Claybanks Township is asking voters for two mills on property taxes for two years (2018-2019) to construct and repair roads. The first year the millage, if passed, is expected to raise $125,466.82.
Laketon Township
The township is asking voters for a renew of a property tax to support public safety (fire and police protection and fire hydrant fees) for five years through 2023. The requested millage will be up to 1.9298 mills. The millage, if passed, is expected to raise $452,767 the first year.