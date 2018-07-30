WHITEHALL TWP. – Pickleball has been a popular activity on the outdoor township courts and some permanent fencing has been added to help preserve the courts.
The township board, at its June 25 meeting, voted to hire AAA Fencing to install a fence between the courts. Previously there was a temporary fence between the courts to help stop the ball which bounce out of play. There already is a permanent boundary fence for the courts. The new fencing will include passage gates.
The bid by AAA Fencing is $3,988.
The temporary fencing, made of PVC pipe, has been run into by bicycles ridden on the courts.
Township Trustee Dennis Kroll said the township could use some of the money it will receive from the tree thinning in its forests to pay for the fence.
The pickleball courts are located at Whitehall Township Park behind the township hall, 7644 Durham Road.