The New Year is almost upon us. Are we going to make resolutions? You bet! Are we going to keep them? Nope!
Not a single one? No, zip, nada.
Many years ago I interviewed a psychiatrist on New Year’s Resolutions.
He explained why we make them and break them. I doubt that I under stood at the time and I sure don’t remember his reasons now.
Mostly, I guess, we see flaws in ourselves that we would like to improve. But if we had a real desire to fix ourselves, we wouldn’t have waited this long.
I often resolve to be a better person, more understanding, considerate, friendly, loving to my family.
But after a few days of my near-sainthood, some no good, worthless, poaching crude critter will step into the picture somehow and there’s a big chunk of my resolution gone.
So I resolve, as I often do, to stick to things a rugged outdoorsman can understand.
Like, I firmly resolve to catch more big trout this summer. I resolve to get out to my deer blind early and stay late.
Maybe that will put venison backstraps in the frying pan.
I resolve to be sincere when I congratulate someone for a bigger fish than I got. Now there’s one I can keep. I can smile wonderfully with murder in my heart.