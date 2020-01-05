Reeths-Puffer will be on the move for the 2020-21 school year, moving from the O-K Black to the O-K Green Conference.
The realignment vote was narrowly passed, surpassing the two-thirds threshold needed for approval by only two votes (35-14).
The major change, from a conference-wide perspective, is the elimination of the O-K Black. Rather than have seven divisions of seven schools each, the O-K opted for six divisions of mostly eight schools each, with one nine-school division.
With the Black gone, R-P will move to the Green along with fellow Black division schools Union, Mona Shores and Muskegon. Those four will be joined by Zeeland East, which was in the Black with R-P until the last realignment took effect in 2016-17, along with Zeeland West, Wyoming and Holland. The Green division was one of the most changed divisions due to the dissolution of the Black division; the Blue division is the only other one that saw a change in membership as large as the Green’s.
While the Rockets did not make their vote public, football coach Matt Bird implied in October that the school was one of the dissenting votes on the new plan. Geographically, R-P is the northernmost school in the O-K Conference, and the new alignment will see the Rockets do more traveling with the removal of Fruitport and Jenison and the addition of the Zeeland/Holland schools.
“The fact that the O-K decided to put a bunch of state finalists in the same conference is really interesting, and I thought it was really interesting that people that voted ‘no’ all got lumped into the same conference as well,” Bird said.
The Green will be one of the toughest football conferences in the state. Muskegon and Mona Shores, of course, were both state finalists each of the past two seasons, with Shores claiming their first state title in November. The Zeeland schools have also been recently successful in football, with East making the 2018 state semifinals before falling to Muskegon, and West having made the playoffs every year of the 2010s, including winning the 2013 and 2015 state championships.
“It’s great football,” Bird said in October. “The bottom line is, when you’re in the Muskegon area, you’re going to be playing great talent no matter where you go. From that, we know what we’re going to get.”