The Oceana County Right to Life’s “Focus on Life — 2019 Annual Benefit Dinner” will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the New Era Reformed Church located at 4775 First St. in downtown New Era. Registration and a Silent Auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and program to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Special guest speaker for the evening will be Monica Miller, Ph.D. who is the founder and director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society — an activist pro-life group that she began in 1986. Dr. Miller is a nationally known pro-life leader and author of “Abandoned — The Untold Story of the Abortion Wars” (Saint Benedict Press).
In 2008, Dr. Miller was instrumental in bringing formal investigations by Michigan state regulatory agencies and criminal charges were brought against the Woman Care abortion facility by the Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for gruesome clinic practices. In 2011, she helped to shut down the Woman’s Choice abortion clinics in Michigan.
Tickets for the Nov. 7 event are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, please contact Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560; Craig Beilfuss at (231) 721-5255, any other Oceana County Right to Life member, or purchase them at the door.