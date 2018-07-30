MONTAGUE – Delilah DeWylde will perform on Tuesday, July 31 as part of the Arts Council of White Lake’s FREE Summer Concert Series.
Delilah DeWylde formed her band in 2004. The band plays rockabilly music, which is considered by some to be the first version of rock n’ roll to played.
For more information about Delilah DeWylde visit: http://www.delilahdewylde.com/index.html.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. located at the Rotary Band Shell located 8450 Launch Ramp Rd.
For the full line up of concerts visit: http://www.artswhitelake.org/Summer-Concert-Series.