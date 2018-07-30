Join RunIt, a 5K race that celebrates the White Lake Area and the community’s Live White Lake campaign on Saturday, Aug. 4.
The 5K is fun for all ages and follows the beautiful William Field Memorial Hart-Montague bike trail
The race starts and ends at the White Lake Area Chamber Depot (124 W Hanson, Whitehall) and traverses between the two towns of Montague and Whitehall.
The race uses chip-timing and has prizes 3-deep in all categories. The race is sponsored by Schied Plumbling, Heating & Cooling, The City of Montague, The City of Whitehall, Whitehall Pet Practice, and White Lake Dairy Treat.
To register for the race, go online to the following link https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=48454#register.