Jan. 20-24
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Jan. 20: Closed
Tuesday, Jan. 21: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Crispy Baked Chicken, Red Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Applesauce and Corn Muffin. Cold Menu: Bistro Sandwich, Fruited Gelatin and Marinated Cucumbers. Salad Menu: Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Apple and Taco Sauce.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Homemade Mac and Cheese, Side Salad, Asparagus, Beets and Pears. Cold Menu: Mushroom Chicken Wrap, Cucumber Lemon, Tomato Basil Salad and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Apple Almond Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Roll.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Old Fashioned Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Normandy Veggies, Peaches and Birthday Cake. Cold Menu: Meatloaf, Corn with Peppers and Tropical Fruit. Salad Menu: Strawberry Spinach, Cucumber Slices, Raisins and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Friday, Jan. 24: Walking Taco, Mexican Rice, Corn & Peppers and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Bleu Moon, Carrot Raisin Salad and Banana. Salad Menu: Chicken Fruit Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Wheat Bread, Apricots and Fat Free Ranch Dressing.