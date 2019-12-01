Menu
Dec. 2-6
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Dec. 2: Scalloped Potatoes with Ham, Mixed Vegetables, Cobbler and Fruited Yogurt. Cold Menu: Chicken Veggie Pita, Apple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Power Salad, Raisins, Wheat Bread and Ranch Dressing.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Ale Battered Fish, Potatoes, Coleslaw and Spiced Apple. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: BLT Club, Applesauce, Dinner Roll, Cucumber Slices and French Dressing.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Swedish Meatballs, Noodles, Spinach, Pineapple Tidbits and Bread Pudding. Cold Menu: Southwest Wrap, Tropical Fruit and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Asian Sesame Ginger, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana and Saltine Crackers.
Thursday, Dec. 5: Chicken Marsala, Brown Rice, Euro Blend, Zucchini and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Pastrami and Swiss, Fruit Cocktail and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Orange Feta Salad, Tropical Fruit, Wheat Roll, Apple Juice and Italian Dressing.
Friday, Dec. 6: Spaghetti & Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Brussel Sprouts, Carrots and Fruited Gelatin. Cold Menu: Turkey on an Onion Bun, Banana and Baked Beans. Salad Menu: Ambrosia Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Muffin.