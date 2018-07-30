MUSKEGON – The 91st State House seat representing rural Muskegon County will have Aug. 7 primary races in the Republican and Democratic parties because there is no incumbent. The seat is open because current 91st State Rep. Holly Hughes is term limited and is running for the 34th State Senate seat.
There are two Republicans and two Democrats running for their party nominations to the Nov. 6 general election.
Republican Primary
Greg VanWoerkom
VanWoerkom is the District Director for U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga. He formerly served as the senior policy adviser to U.S. Representative Pete Hoekstra in Washington, D.C.
VanWoerkom obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Calvin College and Masters’ Degree from George Washington University in Political Leadership. He lives in Norton Shores with his wife Wendy and three children. Greg currently serves on the board for the United Way of the Lakeshore and as the Board President of Western Michigan Christian High and Middle School.
Priorities if elected: No response.
Alan Jager
Jager is the owner of Press’s LLC and is the current Holton Township supervisor. He previously served as a county commissioner for two years, and as chairman and vice chairman of the Holton Community Center. Jager founded his business in 1995.
Priorities if elected: “Drain Commissioner: We need to change the outdated law. We need to make it so 51% of the houses on a drain have to sign before the drain can be cleaned or changed. We also need to change the law so that the cost of work is presented before any work is done and that those signing petition know what they are getting into financially.
“Cut and Deregulate: We have a mindset in Lansing, right now that encourages tax increases rather than controlling the spending in Michigan. Instead of more parks, bicycle paths and thousands of other feel good projects we should be cutting pet projects. With the mindset of cutting and deregulating we can begin to put our children’s education and safety in schools as a top priority. Instead of acting after a possible school shooting, we should have metal detectors in the schools right now to prevent that as a possibility. We need to take away the over regulations that have caused the decrease in students testing scores. Twenty plus years ago the teachers were allowed to teach, now they are so regulated they don’t have time to teach. Whatever monies we can find should go into infrastructure. Our roads need a different approach in how they are built.
“Our water and sewer systems need a major overhaul as well. Those changes can not come until we cut and deregulate.”
Democratic Primary
Tanya Cabala
Cabala, age 58, of Whitehall, currently works as a substitute teacher for several Muskegon area schools. She is also the owner of Great Lakes Consulting, through which she coordinates a number of initiatives, including the White Lake Area Nature Walks, begun 12 years ago with the Chamber of Commerce.
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree from GVSU, and an elementary teacher certification, and a number of graduate level courses.
Cabala taught for several years and then opened up a Michigan office for a Great Lakes protection organization, which Cabala directed for 14 years. As part of that work, I helped to establish a citizens group, the White Lake Public Advisory Council, to work with the state and federal government to clean up White Lake. From 2005 through 2017, I served on the Whitehall City Council, including 10 years on the planning commission, and several years on the solid waste authority and fire authority boards.
For nearly 30 years, she has been involved in her community, the Muskegon area, statewide and regionally.
Priorities if elected: “We face many challenges in Michigan, but the top three issues that I’m focusing on are what I consider basic building blocks that need to be in place to provide opportunities for all Michigan citizens to have a prosperous life: economic development, affordable health care, and Great Lakes protection.
“1) Economic Development: I believe that we should reduce the tax burden on working families and small businesses. I also believe that we should invest more in our public schools, fix the roads, and adopt a living wage.
“2) Affordable health care: We need to find a way to make health care affordable – families should not go without or end up in bankruptcy because they can’t afford to pay high premiums, co-pays, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses. In addition, Michigan’s prescription drugs costs are the fifth highest in the country. Pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable. I support the creation of an independent commission that would take steps to stop unfair price gouging.
“3) Great Lakes Protection: – The Great Lakes are an incredible and highly valuable resource. We know well in the White Lake area that protecting the Great Lakes also means protecting our health, economy and quality of life. We need to stop the politicizing of the management of the Department of Environmental Quality and restore citizen oversight commissions to ensure that tragedies such as Flint and the widespread contamination from PFAS never happen again.”
Andy O’Riley
O’Riley, age 28, currently serves as mayor pro-tem of the City of Roosevelt Park. He is self-employed as publisher of Positively Muskegon Blog and MuskegonChannel.com Website. He is a former radio personality.
Education - Some college and mostly life experience.
Growing up just east of Muskegon in Sparta, O’Riley spent his younger days in Muskegon. In 1999 his career path led him to be on the radio at about the same time the Muskegon Mall was coming down.
Priorities if elected:
“I’d like to work on bringing employment opportunities to Muskegon that balance out our wage inequality. We have a tremendous workforce here and an issue with the fact that people here make far less than surrounding communities. It’s a problem for almost every aspect of our lives. People have to work 2 and sometimes 3 jobs for the very basics. I don’t want to force a higher minimum wage, but to show employers the benefits of taking better care of their staff and how that will benefit them in the long term with less turn over, less cost in training new people, less cost in sick time, absenteeism and more. We need to invest in our workforce in our area.
“I want to work on education too. Today, as I see it, we spend entirely too much time teaching to “the test”. It’s really an evaluation system for teachers and our students are not being taught practical life skills that will benefit them in the long term. I think this has led to the vulnerability of our public education system and those cracks are leading to bigger problems like for profit charter schools and virtual academies which are in turn draining funding from public education. we need to prepare students for life, not a test at the end of the year. We need to teach them how to do things and how to manage the day to day of adulthood.”