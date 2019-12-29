WHITEHALL – High school teacher Jen Dennis remembers visiting Washington D.C. through Close Up, and this year took her students to our nation’s capital for a five-day exploration of the government in November.
“Nineteen years ago I went as a senior with Mr. Boughton (then a Whitehall High School government teacher) to Washington D.C. as a student,” Dennis told the school board during a presentation by selected students who attended. “So it was kind of nice 19 years later being able to go back and now take students with me. When I got hired here a year ago I wanted to bring this program back.”
Ten Whitehall High School students, all girls, attended Close Up Washington D.C. Nov. 10-16.
The Whitehall students visited national monuments, memorials and the U.S. Capitol during their stay.
Close-Up provided the curriculum for the trip and teachers to guide the students who joined with students from other states.
Reporting on the trip at the meeting were students Sammi Fleener, Bella Geiger and Angel Osbo.
One of the first stops was the Arlington National Cemetery.
Osbo said she had mixed feelings on the visits. “It was very cool, but also very sad. You really don’t realize how many people gave their lives for this country until you see something like this.”
She said the students witnessed the changing of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
While on the tour, the Whitehall students met with Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, representatives of Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and met for over an hour with Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga.
“We got to talk to them, express our ideas,ask questions and walk around the Capitol,” said Bella Geiger.
Huizenga escorted the students to lunch in the building where the presidential impeachment hearings were being held at that time.
“It was exciting to be there when history was made,” Dennis said.
Although they were not able to attend the hearings, the students saw the media gathered outside.
Also, while there the Prime Minister from Barbados visited the Capitol, and everything shut down for the welcome.
The Whitehall students roomed with and participated in discussions with students from other states. The students said they remain in contact with some of them.
The Whitehall students who accompanied teacher Jen Dennis on the Close Up Washington D.C. trip were: Angel Osbo, Lilly Shreve, Sammi Fleener, Bella Geiger, Audrey Johnson, Kade Farber, Kyleigh Martin, Charley Klint, Clarissa Cain and Arayah Neste.
The Close Up Foundation was founded in 1971, the same year 18-year-olds were granted the right to vote, as a way to help students gain an understanding of the democratic process and their responsibilities as citizens.
Each year, Close Up helps students and teachers in 1,500 schools nationwide engage in the democratic process. Through its middle and high school civic education programs, classroom resources, and professional development workshops, Close Up provides authentic learning opportunities that help to cultivate a more informed generation who will make lasting impacts on their communities and, ultimately, our country.