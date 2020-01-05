January is School Board Recognition Month. This is a time to recognize the individuals who approach their volunteer work like it is a full-time job and with extraordinary dedication to public schools. They are citizens whose decisions affect our children and build our community.
School Board members at Montague Area Public Schools establish a vision for the education program, design a structure to achieve that vision, ensure schools are accountable to the community, and strongly advocate for continuous improvement in student learning. The job of a school board member is tough, the hours long and the thanks few and far between.
This month, we encourage all members of the community to thank a board member. Take this opportunity to show our year-round appreciation for these servant leaders and begin to better understand how local trustees work together to prepare today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.
The men and women serving Montague Area Public Schools are:
Dr. Amanda Unger President
Tom Johnson Vice President
Cindy Francis Secretary
Blair Moreau Treasurer
Scott Beishuizen Trustee
Dr. James Brown Trustee
Carrie Hagen Trustee
Sincerely,
Jeffrey W. Johnson Superintendent Montague Area Public Schools