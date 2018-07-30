WHITEHALL – Any third- through sixth-grade student in the White Lake Area who would like to get involved in theatre activities can gain confidence and experience through the Nuveen Theatre Workshop audition workshop.
The workshop will run August 7-9 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The workshop feee is $10.
The workshop will take place at the Montague United Methodist Church-Whitehall Campus Activity Room at the corner of Division and Spring streets.
During this workshop, students will play theatre games to help them focus on improvisation, stage presence, and vocal projection. Emphasis on singing and vocal expression will help all performers prepare for auditions in their future. The workshop will end with a short performance to showcase the skills the students gained throughout the week. The workshop is sponsored by the Lothmann Family Fund of Community Foundation for Muskegon County, and is offered through the educational programming of the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen. Class reservations can be made through the ACWL-NUVEEN at 106 E. Colby Street, online at www.artswhitelake.org , or by calling 231-893-2524.
Third through sixth graders may audition for the musical, THE REAL STORY OF LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD on August 14 or August 21. Performance will be October 19-20, 2018. Details regarding auditions can be found at www.artswhitelake.org.