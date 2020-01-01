Thousands counted down the end of 2019 and celebrated the start of 2020 near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street for the 11th annual Pure Ludington New Year's Eve Ball Drop.
Revelers packed the downtown establishments into the night, but as the hours became minutes, the area near the intersection swelled with people dancing and anticipating the start of the new year.
Once the time clicked zero for midnight, confetti launched into the air and fireworks blasted into the night from the rooftop of Sportsman's.
For more on the New Year's Eve festivities, see Thursday's editions of the Daily News.