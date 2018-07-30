MUSKEGON - Unity Christian Music Festival, one of the top 10 Christian music festivals in the United States, will return to Muskegon’s downtown waterfront Aug. 8-11 for four-days and nights of music on two stages, children’s and family activities and plenty of food at reasonable prices.
Day Zero, the first day of the festival on Wednesday, Aug. 8, features the band, Crowder and speaker Andrew Palau at Heritage Landing, the festival site.
Crowder released his debut solo studio album on May 27, 2014, Neon Steeple. The lead single, “I Am,” released on Nov. 25, 2013, charted at No, 3 on the Billboard Christian Songs chart. “Come As You Are” achieved a Grammy nomination in 2015 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Crowder began his nationwide Neon Steeple tour Sept. 30, 2014.
An evangelist, Palau organizes outreach events worldwide for the Palau Association and regularly sharing the gospel with tens of thousands. Andrew can be heard on the daily radio program Reaching Your World, which is on more than 850 radio stations in 27 countries
He has authored the book, The Secret Life of a Fool: One Man’s Raw Journey from Shame to Grace.
The other musical acts on Day Zero are Alive City, For All Seasons and Stars Go Dim.
In the festival’s 18th year, the Country Dairy main stage will feature a lineup headlined by MercyMe on Thursday (Aug. 9), Casting Crowns on Friday (Aug. 10) and for King & Country on Saturday (Aug. 11). All have previously performed at Unity.
Founded in Greenville, Texas, MercyMe will close out the Thursday night lineup. The band members are Bart Millard, Nathan Cochran, Robby Shaffer, Barry Graul, Michael John Scheuchzer, James Philip Bryson.
MercyMe is known for its hits, “I Can Only Imagine” (1999), “Dear Younger Me” (2014) and its newest “Even If” (2017).
Casting Crowns, the Friday night headliner, is a contemporary Christian and Christian rock band started in 1999 by youth pastor Mark Hall, who serves as the band’s lead vocalist, as part of a youth group at First Baptist Church in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. Other band members are Megan Garrett, Melodee DeVevo, Juan DeVevo, Josh Mix, Chris Huffman and Brian Scoggin.
Some of their memorable songs are, “Who Am I” (2003), “Praise You In This Storm” (2005) and “Oh My Soul” (2016).
for King & Country closes the festival Saturday night.
Last October brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone released their “for King & Country Christmas Live” album and recently completed “A Glorious Christmas Tour: with Casting Crowns.xq
The brothers were born in Sydney, and moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1991. The Smallbones are the younger brothers of Christian recording artist and speaker Rebecca St. James.
In August 2013, the band released Hope Is What We Crave: Live, a live album and DVD, both recorded at The Factory in Nashville on the last night of the band’s first headlining tour.
For King and Country released their new album Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. in September 2014. The album spent 17 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 13, and reached No. 12 on the Digital Albums Chart. The project features “Run Wild” and “Fix My Eyes.” They were part of the Winter Jam Tour 2015 in the central and eastern parts of the United States and part of Winter Jam 2016.
The duo released a deluxe anniversary edition of the album in October 2015, including three new songs: “Priceless,” “Ceasefire” and “Wholehearted,” as well as a reworked version of “It’s Not Over Yet,” called “The Encore.”
The festival also includes: exhibits by ministries/non-profits, a children’s play area, Camp Unity youth activities by Grace Adventures, Extreme Game by Cran Hill Ranch, a Unity Blood Drive, a HEY 5K run Saturday morning, Master’s Touch Art program, Spotlight Young Lounge which features music, games, prizes and speakers.
Gates will open 4:00 p.m. on Day Zero (Wednesday, Aug. 8), and 1:00 p.m. the other three days.
Before Aug. 8, ticket prices are: 1-Day Pass $37.50, 2-Day Pass $55 and 3-Day Pass $75. Walk Up at festival prices are: 1-Day Pass $40, 2-Day Pass $60 and 3-Day Pass $80.
For more information on the festival and to buy tickets online go to www.unitymusicfestival.com
Country Dairy Main Stage
Wednesday, Aug. 8
5:50 p.m., Alive City
6:30 p.m., For All Seasons
7:30 p.m., Stars Go Dim
8:30 p.m., Speaker Andrew Palau
9:00 p.m., Crowder
Thursday, Aug. 9
2:00 p.m., Unity Praise Choir
2:45 p.m., Jimmy Needham
4:00 p.m., Holly Starr
7:10 p.m., Plumb
8:45 p.m., MercyMe
Friday, Aug. 10
2:00 p.m., Unity Praise Choir
2:45 p.m., The Young Escape
4:00 p.m., Love and the Outcome
6:00 p.m., Tauren Wells
7:10 p.m., Citizen Way
9:00 p.m., Casting Crowns
Saturday, Aug. 11
2:00 p.m., Unity Praise Choir
2:45 p.m., BONRAY
4:00 p.m., Russ Taff
6:00 p.m., Hollyn
7:10 p.m., North Point Insideout
8:45 p.m., for King and Country
Oxen Apparel Spotlight Stage
Thursday, Aug. 9
2:00 p.m., Remedy Drive
3:45 p.m., Marci Coleman
4:45 p.m., Tray Little
5:45 p.m., Alive city
6:45 p.m., Angie Rose
7:45 p.m., KJ 52
Friday, Aug. 10
2:00 p.m., Tauren Wells/Q&A
3:00 p.m., Neshama
4:15 p.m., The Lasting Hope
5:15 p.m., Mark J the Poet
6:15 p.m., Aaron Cole
7:45 p.m., VERSUS
Saturday, Aug. 11
2:00 p.m., Hollyn
3:15 p.m., Amonte King
4:15 p.m., Sink In
5:15 p.m., Kevi
6:15 p.m., George Moss
7:45 p.m., Steven Malcolm