WHITEHALL — It’s hard for freshmen to make a serious impact in high school athletics. Physically and mentally, it’s uncommon that first-year players are ready to do it against more experienced athletes. They certainly aren’t supposed to make up the top two spots on a conference leaderboard.
No one told that to Steven Cullen and Evan Mikkelson, who had huge freshman seasons for Whitehall golf in 2018, taking the top two spots in the West Michigan Conference and serving notice that they have great careers ahead of them. Cullen claimed WMC medalist honors, the only league player to average under a 40 (39.857), and Mikkelson tied for second with Shelby’s Andrew McConnell, each with an average just under 41.5. The duo led a deep Vikings team — six of the 10 all-league performers were Whitehall golfers — to a runaway WMC title.
The youngsters’ success was not a surprise to longtime Whitehall coach Greg Boughton, though. Boughton invoked the name of Derek Jacobson, the last Viking to earn all-state honors on the course, when discussing the duo before the season, and both certainly lived up to the comparison in year one.
“Similarly to Eric Sanford and Chris Ritchie, back in the 1990s, they love to play golf,” Boughton said. “I don’t have to beg them to come out and play. They’re here to play.
“They play a lot of golf, more than just recreational golf. They play with a purpose. Both their families really support them. They both prepare. Every kid on our team has the book (for each course), as opposed to just getting there, standing on the tee, and thinking, ‘Yeah, that looks like 150 yards, I guess I’ll hit this (club).’”
Cullen and Mikkelson have known one another for years while participating on the youth golf circuit. Cullen’s father, Chris, has been club pro at several courses around the area, including Old Channel Trail, Stonegate and Thoroughbred. Mikkelson learned the game from Bill Borgman, club pro at White Lake Golf Course, having eagerly taken up the game after receiving plastic clubs as a fifth birthday present from his dad.
The two have different strengths on the course. Mikkelson’s driving distance has been a huge factor in his success, while Cullen relies more on an impressive short game.
“It definitely helps (to drive the ball longer), because rather than have a four iron in my bag, I can just have 56 and 52 degree (wedges) to get me on the green from my drive,” Mikkelson said.
Cullen, though, is no slouch off the tee himself. Despite being the shortest player in the league and slightly built, Cullen is able to generate impressive power with his swing, and his polished short game combined with competitive driving gives him an edge over his opponents.
“My swing is pretty good, I’d like to say, not to sound cocky,” Cullen said. “I can hit it in the center of the club most of the time. That will give me good contact and power.”
What sets Cullen and Mikkelson apart, though, according to their coach, isn’t their power, but their patience and measured approach when lining up shots.
“Lots of times with high school boys, they have the mentality of grip it and rip it, and where it lands, I’ll go from there,” Boughton said. “(These two) think the game. ‘Where do I want to be? If I miss, I want to miss where I’ll be out of trouble.’ That thought process, which they both have gained in their years of experience, has kind of permeated through to the rest of the team.”
It was that experience that kept Cullen and Mikkelson from any nerves when they stepped to the tee to play WMC golf for the first time.
“I’ve been playing tournaments all the time in the summer, so I have experiences competing at tournaments and practice a lot,” Cullen said. “I really didn’t feel any difference.”
It became apparent very quickly that Whitehall was going to win the league and that the freshman pair would be among the top scorers. The thing that impressed Boughton, though, was that even after moving to the top of the league leaderboard, neither player’s concentration lapsed at all during rounds.
“What was impressive to me was that they still had the focus on playing the courses and the score,” Boughton said. “Their scores stayed pretty steady or even got a little bit lower throughout the season, as opposed to just blowing it off. The entire team, on the van rides (to meets), talked golf, as opposed to where we were going to stop to eat or something like that.”
There’s virtually no ceiling for the two freshmen, who have high hopes of becoming elite golfers in coming seasons. Neither was able to qualify for state in 2018, but that may be the last time in their careers that that’s the case.
“It’s going to be fun,” Boughton said. “I’d like to see them in that select group of all-staters (later in their careers), and I think they can. The key is going to be more so playing in good tournaments and doing well.
“The key will be from our school, to have us play in other good tournaments...playing with good players, more than just the west side of the state. That’s what we’ll need to do.”
Of course, Cullen and Mikkelson are more focused on what the Vikings can do to better their fortunes as a team. Mikkelson said he hopes more young golfers are in the pipeline for the Vikes so they can play at state as a team.
“We just have to get some younger kids out with the same aspect that Stevie and I had,” Mikkelson said.
“I just want to keep getting better and see how good we can get,” Cullen added.